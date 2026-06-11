Gautam Buddha's Sacred Relics Return To India After 10-Day Exposition In Mongolia

Gautam Buddha's Sacred Relics Returns Home |

The sacred relics of Gautam Buddha's two chief disciples, Arhant Sariputra and Arhant Maudgalyayana, finally returned to India following a successful 10-day exposition at the Gandantegchinlen Monastery, also known as Gandan Tegchenling Monastery in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. During the auspicious event, around one lakh devotees paid homage to the sacred relics.

The exposition was held from Sunday, May 31 until Tuesday, June 9, 2026, and it was organised by the National Museum under the Ministry of Culture in association with the Government of Madhya Pradesh, the International Buddhist Confederation, and the Mahabodhi Society of Sri Lanka at the request of the Gandantegchinlen Monastery, also known as the Gandan Monastery.

Exposition coincides with Buddha Purnima

The exposition was organised on May 31, which coincided with Buddha Purnima in Mongolia. The holy relics of Gautam Buddha were ceremonially brought from India by the National Museum of India in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation. During the open ceremony of the exposition, monks and government officials, including Mongolia's Minister of Education and Assam's Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, were present. According to the Ministry of Culture, around one lakh devotees from across Mongolia visited the monastery during the 10-day exposition to pay homage to the sacred relics.

About Arhant Sariputra and Arhant Maudgalyayana

Arhant Sariputra, or Sāriputta, was one of the two main chief male disciples of Gautam Buddha. He is widely revered across Buddhist traditions as the disciple "foremost in wisdom," considered a central figure in Buddhist history known for his profound intellect, wisdom, mastery of Dhamma, and leadership within the monastic community.

Talking about Arhant Maudgalyayana, also known as Mahāmaudgalyāyana or Moggallāna, he was another main chief male disciple, celebrated as foremost in psychic powers. Together with Sariputra, he was a lifelong spiritual companion and a cornerstone of the Buddhist Sangha.

Arhant Sariputra and Arhant Maudgalyayana | Wikipedia

The holy relics of Arahant Sariputra and Arahant Maudgalyayana, |

Exposition announced by PM Modi

The exposition was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the State Visit of the President of Mongolia in October 2025. A special exhibition titled "Vessels of Light: Iconography, Relics and Path of Dhamma" was also inaugurated at the monastery. It showcases the life and teachings of Lord Buddha through select treasures from India's museum collections.