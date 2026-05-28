Sacred Relics Of Buddha’s Disciples From Sanchi Stupa To Be Flown To Mongolia On Special Aircraft From Raja Bhoj Airport | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The relics of Lord Buddha's disciples including Shri Arihant, Shri Sariputra and Shri Mahamoggallana at Sanchi Stupa will be sent to Mongolia for public veneration at the special initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These relics will be dispatched to New Delhi aboard a special aircraft from Raja Bhoj Airport on Thursday.

The relics will be placed on public display for veneration at National Museum in New Delhi on May 29. Monks from the Mahabodhi Society of India will perform prayers and rituals in accordance with traditional rites.

On May 30, the relics will be transported to Mongolia aboard a special aircraft of Indian Air Force.

To ensure the sanctity and security of religious traditions throughout the journey, a delegation comprising representatives from state tourism department and Mahabodhi Society of India will accompany the relics. Public veneration of relics in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, will be held on May 31.