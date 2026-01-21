Gauri Ganesha Chaturthi 2026: All You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat And Puja Vidhi

Gauri Ganesha Chaturthi 2026 | Canva

Gauri Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious Hindu fasts that is dedicated to Lord Ganesha in his Gauri Ganesh form. According to Hindu tradition, this fast is observed on Magha Shukla Chaturthi, is highly revered, and is mentioned in scriptures such as the Mudgala Purana and Bhavishya Purana. Keep on reading to know more about Gauri Ganesh Chaturthi's 2026 date, time, and more.

Gauri Ganesh Chaturthi 2026

Devotees believe that observing this fast with devotion removes obstacles and fulfills all desires. Carrying out the puja at midday is seen as highly potent, so it needs to be done correctly while ensuring harmonious energy.

Gauri Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the festival will be observed on Wednesday, January 22, 2026.

Chaturthi Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:12 AM to 01:29 PM

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:00 AM to 09:12 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 02:47 AM on Jan 22, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 02:28 AM on Jan 23, 2026

Puja vidhi of Gauri Ganesh Chaturthi

On this day, devotees wake up early, take a bath before sunrise, and keep fast. Devotees should clean their homes with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Ganesha and Goddess Parvati temple to seek blessings.

But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home. Prepare an asan and put a cloth on it. Place the idol of Lord Ganesha and offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits) and recite Lord Ganesha mantra, and finally perform the Lord Ganesha Aarti.

Lord Ganesha: Mantra

On the day of Ganesh Jayanti, devotees should recite, "वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ। निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा॥" This mantra translates to; the Lord with the curved trunk and massive body, whose radiance is equal to millions of suns, removes all obstacles in devotees life always.