Ganga Dussehra 2026 Date, Puja Timings And The Spiritual Importance Of Maa Ganga

Ganga Dussehra 2026 |

Ganga Dussehra is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals, which is dedicated to Maa Ganga, who is the divine river goddess, and she is believed to cleanse devotees of sins and grant spiritual liberation. The festival commemorates the descent of the holy River Ganga from heaven to Earth and is celebrated with immense devotion across India, especially in Haridwar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Rishikesh. On this day, devotees should offer flowers, diyas, milk, and sweets to the river. Chanting Goddess Ganga mantras, keeping fasts, and donating food and clothes are also considered highly auspicious on this sacred occasion.

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About Ganga Dussehra

Ganga Dussehra is an annual Hindu festival which is celebrated on the tenth day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Jyeshtha. The term “Dussehra” is derived from two Sanskrit words: “Dasha,” meaning ten, and “Hara,” meaning destruction. It is believed that worshipping Maa Ganga on this day helps devotees wash away ten types of sins and attain inner peace and purity. Thousands of pilgrims gather on the banks of the Ganga to perform rituals, chant sacred mantras, and participate in grand Ganga Aarti ceremonies. In 2026, Ganga Dussehra will be observed on Monday, May 25.

Ganga Aarti | Canva

Ganga Dussehra 2026: Date and Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Dashami Tithi will begin in the early hours of May 25 and continue till the following day. Devotees consider the time from sunrise until the end of Dashami Tithi highly auspicious for taking a holy dip in the Ganga River, performing puja and offering prayers to Goddess Ganga.

Dashami Tithi Begins - 04:30 AM on May 25, 2026

Dashami Tithi Ends - 05:10 AM on May 26, 2026

Hasta Nakshatra Begins - 04:08 AM on May 26, 2026

Hasta Nakshatra Ends - 05:56 AM on May 27, 2026

Vyatipata Yoga Begins - 03:11 AM on May 27, 2026

Vyatipata Yoga Ends - 03:25 AM on May 28, 2026

Mythology link to Ganga Dussehra

According to Hindu mythology, King Bhagiratha performed intense penance to bring the Goddess Ganga to Earth in order to liberate the souls of his ancestors. Pleased by his devotion, Goddess Ganga descended from heaven, while Lord Shiva controlled her powerful flow by holding her in his matted locks before releasing her onto Earth.