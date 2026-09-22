Ganesh Visarjan In UK River Sparks Online Debate Over Pollution, Indians Call It 'Absolute Shame' – Watch

Ganesh idols being immersed in a UK river has sparked an debate over environmental concerns | Instagram

Ganesh Visarjan is traditionally a deeply emotional part of Ganesh Chaturthi, but a viral video allegedly showing idols being immersed in a UK river has turned the spotlight on how religious celebrations can be carried out without affecting the environment.

Viral video shows Ganesh idols being immersed in UK river

The footage, originally shared by Instagram user @triptalescrew_12, appears to show a group of Hindus travelling on rented boats while carrying large Ganesh idols for an immersion ceremony.

The visuals were claimed online to be from Leicester in the UK, although the location and circumstances of the footage were not independently established from the available information.

Watch the video below:

The video soon spread across social media, prompting users to question the practice of immersing idols directly into natural water bodies. Much of the discussion centred on whether such ceremonies had received the required permission and what impact the materials used to make and decorate idols could have on rivers and lakes.

Internet questions environmental impact

Several social media users expressed concern over the possible consequences of idol immersion in natural water bodies, particularly when idols contain materials such as plaster of Paris and painted or decorated surfaces.

Some commenters called for greater awareness around environmentally conscious celebrations and suggested that devotees explore alternatives that do not involve leaving idols in rivers or lakes.

The criticism continued with reactions including “Civic sense 🥲” and “Absolute shame”. Others focused on possible alternatives rather than simply criticising the practice.

One user suggested using clay idols and wrote, “There are better eco-friendly alternatives available than river visarjan, they could do it in backyard with a clay Ganpati, or simply immerse and take it out again to use next year.”