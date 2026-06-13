Ganesh Damodar Savarkar: Remembering An Unsung Hero Of India’s Independence Movement On His 147th Birth Anniversary

Ganesh Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Babarao Savarkar, is remembered as one of the lesser-known yet influential figures of India's freedom struggle. Born on June 13, 1879, in Bhagur near Nashik, Maharashtra, Babarao played a significant role in inspiring revolutionary nationalism during British rule. On the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Ganesh Damodar Savarkar, the nation remembers his contributions to India's freedom struggle and how he helped shape the revolutionary movement in western India and inspired several young freedom fighters.

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About Ganesh Damodar Savarkar

Ganesh Damodar Savarkar was the elder brother of renowned freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) and Narayan. They also had a sister named Mainabai. He always wanted to do something for the country and, long before India's independence, Babarao actively participated in anti-colonial movements and encouraged young Indians to challenge British authority. Ganesh Damodar was born in Bhagur, Bombay Presidency, British India.

Ganesh Damodar Savarkar's role in India's freedom struggle

Ganesh Damodar Savarkar built armed resistance in Nashik against British rule in Maharashtra. He also founded Mitra Mela, a revolutionary organisation in 1899 in Nashik with his brother Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The group later extended to the militant Abhinav Bharat, a secret underground society. Taking inspiration from an influential Genoese revolutionary and the "Prophet of Italian Nationalism", Giuseppe Mazzini, they (Ganesh and Vinayak Damodar) established a revolutionary armed organisation against British colonial rule in India.

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He was sent to Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

From 1939 onwards, Babarao used his speeches and writings against the British. His patriotic writings and speeches attracted the attention of British authorities. In 1909, he was arrested for allegedly publishing revolutionary literature and was sentenced to transportation for life. Babarao was sent to the infamous Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where he endured harsh conditions and severe punishment. Despite facing immense hardships, Babarao remained steadfast in his commitment to the cause of India's freedom. He passed away in Sangli, Maharashtra, after battling a prolonged illness Tuberculosis on March 16, 1945.

Apart from his revolutionary activities, Ganesh Damodar Savarkar was also a writer and social reformer. He believed in promoting national consciousness and worked to unite people against colonial oppression.