Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Birth Anniversary: Key Facts To Know About 'Veer Savarkar'

By: Sunanda Singh | May 28, 2026
Veer Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar, was a revolutionary and a champion of Indian Independence who was born on May 28, 1883, in Nasik, Maharashtra.
On his 143rd birth anniversary. Let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about the revolution.
Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was also known as Veer Savarkar and Krantikari Savarkar. He was arrested in London in 1910 for his alleged involvement in revolutionary activities.
He formed a youth organisation called Mitra Mela when he was a teenager.
He burned foreign goods in a bonfire on Dussehra in 1905. He also worked to abolish untouchability in Ratnagiri.
He created the Hindu nationalist political philosophy of Hindutva while imprisoned in Ratnagiri in 1922.
Veer Savarkar founded the Mitra Mela in 1899 and the Abhinav Bharat Society in 1904, with the aim of advocating for the armed overthrow of British rule.
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