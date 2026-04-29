Happy Birthday Dipika Chikhlia: Interesting Facts To Know About Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan Sita

By: Sunanda Singh | April 29, 2026
Actress and politician Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who is best known for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's 1987 television series Ramayan, has turned 61 on Wednesday, 2026.
On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
Dipika shot to nationwide fame as Sita in Ramayan. The impact was so deep that many viewers began to see her as the real-life embodiment of the goddess.
During the show’s peak, people reportedly touched her feet and sought blessings whenever they met her in public.
Dipika later joined politics and was elected as a Member of Parliament from Vadodara in 1991 and represented the BJP.
Before becoming Sita, she appeared in several films, including Sun Meri Laila and Bhagwan Dada.
She also appeared in popular 80s television shows like Vikram Aur Betaal and Dada Dadi Ki Kahani.
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