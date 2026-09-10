Ganesh Chaturthi: Vijay Deverakonda Urges Devotees To Choose Clay Idols For Green Ganpati Celebration

Vijay Deverakonda Urges Devotees To Choose Clay Idols For Green Ganpati Celebration | X

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, with devotees bringing Lord Ganesha idols into their homes and community pandals. The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, and according to Hindu tradition, Lord Ganesha, a deity of wisdom and knowledge, was born in the month of Bhadrapada. As preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 begin, actor Vijay Deverakonda has urged devotees to make environmentally responsible choices by opting for clay idols and celebrating an eco-friendly Ganesh festival.

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Actor Vijay Deverakonda promotes green Ganpati celebration

After Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde, Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda has also joined the Green Ganpati celebration challenge and urged devotees to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi by choosing clay (soil) and naturally made clay idols instead of Plaster of Paris (PoP).

The actor's appeal highlights the growing awareness around the environmental impact of Ganesh idol immersion. Traditionally, idols were made using natural clay, which dissolves more easily in water. However, the increasing use of plaster of Paris (PoP), along with synthetic paints and chemical colours, has raised concerns about water pollution and harm to aquatic life after visarjan.

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Vijay Deverakonda bought seed Ganesha

Actor Vijay Deverakonda brought a seed Ganesha idol to his home ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is set to be celebrated from Monday, September 14, 2026. At his residence, the actor displayed the eco-friendly idol in a natural pot and urged devotees to use eco-friendly Ganesha idols to prevent water pollution. Joining the Green India Challenge, he thanked the organisers. The organisation has also urged households, temples, public pandals, and housing societies to choose clay and seed Ganpati idols and immerse them at home.

Why choose clay Ganesha idols?

Clay or shadu mati idols are considered a more sustainable alternative to PoP idols. When immersed in water, natural clay can break down more easily, reducing the long-term accumulation of non-biodegradable material in water bodies.

Eco-friendly idols also help devotees retain the traditional essence of the festival while reducing its environmental footprint. Using natural, water-soluble colours instead of chemical paints can further minimise pollution.