Ganesh Chaturthi: Actress Pooja Hegde Adopts Seed-Embedded Ganesha Idol To Promote Green Ganpati Celebration In Mumbai

Actress Pooja Hegde Adopts Seed-Embedded Ganesha Idol To Promote Green Ganpati Celebration In Mumbai | X

Mumbai is experiencing a significant shift towards eco-friendly celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi as the city prepares for the iconic festival honouring Lord Ganesha’s birthday. This year, many devotees are opting for sustainable idols and environmentally conscious festivities. Actress Pooja Hegde has become part of this movement by adopting a seed-embedded Ganesha idol, encouraging people to celebrate the festival while being mindful of nature.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pooja Hegde adopts green Ganpati celebration for 2026

As the financial capital of India, Mumbai is gearing up for the Ganpati celebration. Actress Pooja Hegde has chosen to celebrate the festival by using an eco-friendly Ganesha. She shows her support for the Seed Ganesha initiative in Mumbai by bringing home an eco-friendly Ganesha idol made from clay that is embedded with plant seeds. After the immersion during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, these seeds will grow into saplings.

Unlike conventional idols made with materials that can harm water bodies during immersion, seed-embedded idols are designed to offer an environmentally responsible alternative. Apart from Pooja Hegde, Chiranjeevi launched the eco-friendly Seed Ganesha campaign on August 31

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is the concept of the Seed Ganesha?

The concept combines devotion with sustainability. After the celebrations, devotees can immerse the idol in a pot or container filled with soil. With regular care and watering, the seeds embedded in the idol can germinate and grow into a plant. This gives the traditional visarjan ritual a greener meaning and allows devotees to continue their connection with Lord Ganesha through a living plant.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with immense enthusiasm across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, where homes and pandals welcome Lord Ganesha with prayers, music and elaborate decorations. However, concerns surrounding water pollution caused by idol immersion have led to bigger problems, which led to the adoption of green Ganpati celebrations by many people. Every year, environmental groups, citizens and public figures encourage devotees to opt for clay idols, natural colours and sustainable decorations to reduce the impact of the festival on the environment.