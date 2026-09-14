Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Devotees Offer Prayers At Ganpati Temple In Assam's Guwahati

Devotees Offer Prayers At Ganpati Temple In Assam's Guwahati | Instagram

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 is being celebrated with religious fervour across the country, with devotees gathering at temples and pandals to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. In Assam's Guwahati, devotees visited a Ganpati temple to offer prayers and participate in the festive celebrations on the auspicious occasion.

The temple witnessed devotees arriving throughout the day to seek darshan of Lord Ganesha. Many offered flowers, fruits and other traditional offerings and prayed for prosperity, happiness and the well-being of their families.

Devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Guwahati

Devotees gathered at a Ganesh temple in Assam's Guwahati to offer prayers and seek blessings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival was celebrated with grand community pandals, vibrant cultural programmes and a towering eco-friendly idol.

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. The festival begins with the installation of Ganesha idols and continues with prayers, aarti and devotional ceremonies.

In Guwahati, the celebrations reflected the city's diverse cultural traditions, with devotees coming together to mark the festival with faith and enthusiasm. The atmosphere at the temple remained devotional as people participated in prayers and sought blessings from Bappa.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. The festival is particularly popular in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, but celebrations have also grown across several other parts of the country.

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about devotion but also about cultural unity and joy. It is believed that during these 10 days, Lord Ganesha visits Earth to bless his devotees with wisdom, prosperity, and the strength to overcome difficulties.

The festival spreads the message of togetherness, humility and spiritual growth, bringing communities together in celebration and devotion.