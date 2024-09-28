From Wine To Munch: 7 Temples In India That Present Unusual Offerings To Gods

Indian temples that have unusual prasads and offerings | FPJ

India is a diverse country when it comes to religious practices and beliefs, but within that, Hindu mythology has its own wide spectrums. Most temples have their own prasad, indicating that each god is known to prefer a particular type of offering. Certain temples make extra effort to ensure that their offerings stand out the most. Flowers, ladoos and coconuts are commonly used as offerings to the gods in many Indian temples. Were you aware that some temples in India offer clocks, alcohol, and chocolates to their deities? Let us delves into temples and deities that are present unusual prasad and offerings.

Munch Murugan temple in Kerala | Pinterest

"Munch" Murugan Temple, Sree Subramaniya Swami Temple In Kerala

When visiting the Chemmoth Sree Subramaniya Swami Temple in Kerala, be sure to present Munch chocolates to the god Munch Murugan. One of the fascinating stories of India is how Munch Murugan came into being. Murugan, the son of Lord Shiva, acquired his name as a deity. The story goes like The god acquired a liking for chocolates after a Muslim boy gave him a Munch bar. The boy got in trouble for ringing the temple bell as a joke one day. He became ill that evening and continuously recited Murugan's name unintentionally. His parents brought him to the temple the following morning. After the boy recovered, the priest instructed him to make an offering to the deity, as it is customary. The boy reached into his pocket, took out a Munch, and placed it on the altar. After that, Munch Murugan has been getting numerous Munch chocolates from kids who come to the temple to wish for good grades in tests.

Shiva temple in Kerala | Pinterest

Literature Prasadam At Shree Vadakkumnathan Temple

Are you willing to offer CDs, DVDs, or textbooks as sacred prasad at certain temples instead of traditional offerings? If so, make a trip to India and explore the Lord Shiva Temple at the National Heritage Centre in Thrissur, Kerala. The temple authorities think that knowledge is the ultimate gift from God and believe that devotees should receive his blessings with it. The distribution of books and writing materials is seen as the most sacred gift to visitors at this temple in Kerala due to its importance in spreading knowledge.

Dosa offerings to Lord Vishnu at Alagar Temple in Madurai | Pinterest, X (@krishnakumartk)

Dosa Lover's Paradise, Alagar Temple In Madurai

One of the distinctive attractions in India is the Alagar Temple in Madurai, known for its unusual offerings to the deity. Initially called Kallazhagar Temple, it is a place of worship dedicated to Lord Vishnu. In this Madurai temple, various kinds of dosas are given to the deity as an offering and then shared as prasad with the devotees. Worshippers who come to the temple bring grains that are used to prepare delicious dosas. The initial dosa is presented to Lord Vishnu and the remaining ones are given to guests following the prayers.

Panchamritham jams prasadam at Lord Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu |

Fruit Jam Prasadam At Lord Murugan Temple In Tamil Nadu

One of the fascinating facts about Incredible India is the various devotees given at Lord Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu. Situated in the Palani Hills, the temple is famous for providing a special prasad to worshippers. The prasad is not a typical dessert; it is a spread made with jaggery, sugar candy, and five different fruits. The sacred jam goes by the name Panchamritham. The temple houses a plant where jam is produced.

Chinese offered to Kali Maa in Kolkata Temple | Pinterest

Momos Loving Kali Mata Devi At Kolkata

Visiting the Chinese Kali Temple in Chinatown is one of the most captivating activities to experience in Kolkata. The temple derives its name from the fact that Goddess Kali is worshipped by the Chinese community in Chinatown. They provide a variety of Chinese cuisine such as noodles, dim sum, and chopsuey as offerings instead of traditional Indian desserts to the deity. The act of venerating Goddess Kali by the Chinese residents of Chinatown in Kolkata exemplifies religious tolerance in India.

Menstrual blood offered at Kamakhya Devi mandir in Assam | Pinterest

Menstrual Blood Offering To Kamakhya Devi Temple In Assam

Kamakhya Devi Temple in Assam stands out as a unique destination in India. The unconventional and interesting story of India is what devotees are offered in return for visiting the temple during the famous Ambubachi Festival in June. During the first three days of the festival, the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati is shut, reopening on the fourth day to distribute small pieces of cloth soaked in the goddess's supposed menstrual fluid as prasad to the numerous devotees at the temple complex. Truly breaking stereotypes against menstruation and praising.

Kal Bhairavnath temple, Ujjain. | Pinterest

The Kal Bhairav Nath Temple in Ujjain is among the most renowned Shiva temples in India. Every day, bottles of wine are offered to Kal Bhairav Nath, the guardian deity of Ujjain City in Madhya Pradesh. Clearly, wine is the sole sacred offering provided to followers at Kal Bhairav Nath Temple. Various wine labels can be found outside the temple all year round. According to Maratha legends, the temple was constructed in the Maratha era.