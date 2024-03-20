Would You Try These Popular Weird Food Combinations?

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 20, 2024
Burger and Peanut Butter Quite a popular food combination in the United States. Some people love to use peanut butter as the sauce in their burger.
French Fries with Ice Cream It sounds weird but it is very popular and often said to be a good food combination to try.
Pineapple on Pizza It is said to be a weird food combination, but pineapple on pizza is a Hawaiian pizza which is very popular worldwide.
Bhindi Samosa Recently gone viral, Bhindi samosa is a Samosa with a filling of ladyfinger dish. It is a desi weird food combination you can try once.
Maggie with Ice Cream We all love to eat Maggie with cheese, sauces and very some veggies, but have you tried Maggie with ice cream? If you love weird food combos then you can give it a try.
Orange Juice with Coffee We all love to include coffee and juice in our breakfast spread, but have you tried coffee and orange juice together? If not, then give it a try.
Chocolate Pani Puri We love different flavours of Pani Puri, from sweet to spicy and sour. Chocolate pani puri is a popular street food at many places. It is chocolate covered pani puri or pani puri with chocolate syrups in it.
Oreo Biscuit Pakoda We all love pakoda and chai combinations, but have you tried an oreo biscuit pakoda? Oreo biscuit pakoda is made with oreo biscuit dipped in Besan and deep fried like pakoda.
Chocolate Momos One of the weird combinations is also chocolate momos. Chocolate momos is a sweet momos dish which is made with chocolate filling and chocolate syrup drizzled over the momos. You can find it at many stress food places.