From Vasectomy To Masturbation: Expert Addresses Common Sexual Myths | File Pic (Representative Image)

I have heard that after a vasectomy, I can get erection issues. I am 32 years old. KB, Jogeshwari West

No. Vasectomy prevents the sperm from entering the ejaculate, that is, reaching outside. It does not affect the testes, which continue to produce the male hormone testosterone that is responsible for libido, as in normal cases. So, the man's desire for sex and ability to get erections and ejaculate should remain as they were before the vasectomy operation. You will also continue to ejaculate as before because semen production does not stop after vasectomy. It is semen without sperm now. And you can have sexual intercourse as soon as you feel normal.

Is it okay to have fantasies and have sex with my husband? I sometimes feel guilty. JD, Mulund East

Hey, you do not need to feel guilty. It is one of the greatest known aphrodisiacs. Most people are shy and reluctant to share it with their lovers. Many enrich their sex lives through imagination. You may or may not share it with anyone, and that is totally personal. For some, sharing and then exploring them together can add a new perspective to a couple’s sex life. As a female sexologist, I can say fantasy can play an important part in intercourse, helping many people, especially women, reach orgasm. The most common fantasies for women are sex with a complete stranger, sex with a celebrity, group sex, etc. It is all normal, as it is fantasy and not real.

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I am 32 years old and taking antidepressants. Can I masturbate? HD, Kalyan East

Yes, why not? It is absolutely normal to masturbate. Feel free to do so whenever you have sexual desires. It is a physiological and normal process of the human body. Masturbation, ‘Hast-Maithun’, is nothing but sex with oneself in the absence of a partner.

Dr Hetal Gosalia, Samadhan Health Studio. Queries may be sent to sexmatters1234@gmail.com