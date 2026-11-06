From Suhana Khan To Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday: Who Slayed The Lehenga Look At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash? | Pic Credit: Ashwini Sawant

Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali bash turned into a glamorous fashion affair, with Bollywood celebrities bringing their festive style A-game. From intricate brocade work to dazzling sequins and statement silhouettes, lehengas dominated the evening. Among the many stunning appearances, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday stood out with three stunning festive looks. Here's a closer look at their ensembles.

Suhana Khan Brings Royal Glamour In Gold And Maroon

Suhana Khan made a striking appearance in a custom Manish Malhotra creation featuring rich brocade detailing and shimmering gold accents. Her outfit comprised a gold sequinned blouse with an elegant off-the-shoulder boat neckline. She paired it with a figure-hugging skirt crafted using multiple layers of brocade borders, creating a beautifully structured silhouette.

Pic Credit: Ashwini Sawant

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A deep maroon-red dupatta adorned with intricate gold embroidery added a regal touch. Suhana completed the look with traditional jhumkis, an embellished potli bag and platform heels.

Janhvi Kapoor Gives Animal Print A Festive Twist

Janhvi Kapoor brought a bold edge to traditional dressing in a black-and-gold sequinned ensemble that drew inspiration from leopard prints. The contemporary lehenga featured a sleeveless bralette blouse with a scooped neckline, paired with a fitted mermaid skirt that extended into a dramatic back train.

Pic Credit: Ashwini Sawant

A black dupatta with tasselled edges added contrast to the golden stripes. She finished the look with gold jhumkis, cocktail rings and sleek, centre-parted straight hair.

Ananya Panday Recreates Rani Mukerji’s Iconic Look

Ananya Panday paid homage to Rani Mukerji’s unforgettable silver sequin lehenga from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s song Say Shava Shava. Designed by Manish Malhotra, who also created Rani’s original outfit, Ananya’s version featured a glittering bralette, a mermaid-style skirt and a dupatta.

Pic Credit: Ashwini Sawant

Spaghetti straps, a cropped midriff-baring blouse and a jewelled waist belt echoed the original look, while her styling gave the ensemble a fresh, contemporary appeal.