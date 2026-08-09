From ‘Seven Lifetimes Together’ To ‘One Life On My Terms’: Why More Women Are Choosing Independence Over Marriage; Experts Explain Changing Relationship Dynamics

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For decades, the question was almost always directed at women: “When are you getting married?”

Today, that question is slowly losing its power.

Across metropolitan cities, a new generation of women is rewriting the rules of relationships, choosing independence over urgency and fulfilment over social approval. They are building careers, buying homes, travelling solo, investing in themselves, and creating lives that do not revolve around finding a husband.

Marriage, once considered a milestone every woman was expected to achieve, is now becoming a choice - one that many women are willing to make only when it aligns with their happiness, values, and personal growth.

And this shift has created an unexpected change in the dating landscape. While women are becoming increasingly comfortable embracing singlehood, many men are finding themselves navigating a reality they never anticipated - a world where women are not waiting to be chosen, and men wishing to find a wife, a wife! The tables have indeed turned.

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For 28-year-old marketing professional Aanya Mehta, who lives alone in Mumbai, marriage is not a deadline she feels pressured to meet. “I have worked hard to create a life that I enjoy. I have financial independence, my own space, and the freedom to make my own choices. Marriage will happen when I find the right person, not because society tells me it is time,” says Aanya. She believes women today are not moving away from love; they are moving away from compromise.

For 35-year-old corporate professional Harshita Jain, living in Bengaluru has given her a sense of confidence and independence that she does not want to give up.

“I am not against marriage, but I am against settling. I have built a stable and happy life for myself, and the person I marry should add to that happiness, not become the reason I feel complete,” says Rhea. She believes the idea of lifelong commitment has evolved. “The dream is no longer just finding someone to spend seven lifetimes with. The dream is finding someone who makes this one life meaningful.”

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Tanya Singh, Psychologist at Mind Balance Therapy explains that this transformation reflects a major social and emotional shift. “The reason there is a shift in these dynamics is because earlier marriage was a way for women to gain financial support and freedom. Today, due to educational and financial independence, women do not see marriage as a necessity anymore,” says Singh.

She adds that awareness around unhealthy relationships has also changed how people approach marriage.

“Women are more aware of toxic relationships and emotional dissatisfaction. They are looking for emotional security, respect, and compatibility rather than entering a marriage simply because it is expected.”

However, this changing equation has also impacted men. The traditional expectation that men should be providers continues to exist, while modern relationships demand emotional availability, equality, and shared responsibilities.

For many men, the modern dating landscape feels uncertain.

Finance professional Arjun Malhotra, 32, from Delhi says the biggest challenge is finding genuine compatibility. “Women today are independent and know exactly what they want, which is a positive thing. But it also means men have to understand that traditional roles are changing. Being a provider is no longer enough; emotional maturity matters just as much,” he says.

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Similarly, 36-year-old entrepreneur Karan Shah believes dating has become more challenging because expectations have increased on both sides. “The wedding market feels scary because everyone has stronger boundaries and higher standards. There are many options, I thought, like other men would but finding someone with the right emotional connection and values feels difficult. As hard as this marriage transition is for me, it is even more difficult for my parents given the traditional mindset they grew up in” says Karan.

Mehezabin Dordi, Psychologist at Sir H N Reliance Hospital, Mumbai says, “This is likely a long-term shift. People are becoming more intentional about choosing partners, with greater emphasis on compatibility, emotional well-being, and shared values. Marriage is increasingly viewed as one meaningful life choice rather than a social obligation, making relationship quality more important than simply getting married.”

“This does not mean people value commitment any less; rather, they are becoming more intentional about it. Going forward, successful relationships are likely to depend less on traditional roles and more on emotional intelligence, communication, flexibility, and shared values,” she added.

Perhaps the biggest shift isn't that women are saying no to marriage. They're simply saying not at any cost. The wedding may no longer be the destination- it is just one of many possibilities. And for the first time, women are comfortable knowing that a full life doesn't have to begin with I do.