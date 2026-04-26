From Puberty To Marital Intimacy: Expert Addresses Common Sexual Health Concerns Across Ages | File Pic (Representative Image)

I am a widow, and my 14-year-old son complains of unexpected erections. He feels odd. How to deal with this? KB, Khar West

You need to talk and explain to him. Unexpected erections are some of the most unwelcome ones, which make a boy feel embarrassed too. It marks his puberty changes at the same time. It can happen any time: standing for a school bus, walking down the street, talking with a girl, reading a magazine, or in sports class. A boy may not be thinking about sex at that time, but his body will send random nerve signals to his penis to get an erection. Remember that it happens to everyone during adolescence and it is absolutely normal. The erection will go away in some time.

I am newly married and, to make my husband feel good, I fake orgasm. But I myself feel bad now. Please guide. JD, Ghatkopar East

The ability to read each other’s body language and mind, and what gives pleasure to the partner, is the key to sexual success. And for this to happen, partners must communicate their needs and desires openly. Some women, and men too, are unable to reach orgasm and may fake it to make their partner feel good. According to a recent survey, women fake at least sometimes, if not always.

However, faking orgasm gives the wrong message to the partner. It eventually prevents you from getting satisfied. Start focusing on the different styles which can nourish your brain with happy hormones, giving you a kick. Open, honest talks and taking responsibility individually is the only solution. It is not possible to read minds. Pleasure is the only key to orgasm. Focus on how to receive pleasure wherein your body throws into an orgasmic response. You too deserve to bathe with endorphins.

My husband doesn’t get an erection like before. His age is 43 and mine is 39. I feel rejected. HD, Dombivli East

Most men face difficulties in erections sometimes, and it does not mean he has lost interest in you. He is equally worried about it and usually goes into an avoidance mechanism. Be calm and reassuring, without making much of the situation for a period of time. Give him space. Do not take it personally and feel rejected, as this will only make matters worse. If the situation persists, a visit to a sexologist is worthwhile.

Dr Hetal Gosalia, Samadhan Health Studio. Queries may be sent to sexmatters1234@gmail.com