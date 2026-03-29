Navigating Anger, Trust, & Sexual Health: Expert Advice On Rekindling Intimacy & Overcoming Relationship Barriers | File Pic (Representative Image)

My husband is extremely short-tempered, and because of this I do not feel like having a physical relationship with him, which makes him angrier. What is the way out? RR, Sion

Agreed, it is emotionally difficult for you to have physical intimacy with your partner. Let us pause and make an effort to figure out why he is extremely short-tempered. What triggers his behaviour? Was he the same earlier? Has he developed anger issues recently? Is he under some stress, struggling with work or dealing with financial pressures? Is any physical illness creeping in?

In short, you need to understand his pattern and behaviour. Figure out moments that make him happy. Sexually, men are very sensitive. Your refusal makes him feel rejected. You having sex makes him feel accepted. It is not personal with you. It is basically his own frustration that shows up as anger on your refusal for sex. So be calm and dig deep. You will get your answers. Feel free to take professional help from someone who will listen to both of you individually and clear the cobwebs, which will normalise your sex life.

I am 22 and have a physical relationship with my boyfriend. I have this nagging feeling that he will ditch me. If I refuse to indulge him, he will 100% leave me. What should I do? RP, Bandra

Is it not wise to listen to your gut feeling? You yourself know the answer. Accept the fact and have the courage to face it. Stand up for yourself and move ahead in life. It is just emotional dependency with sex strings. You are not married legally or the mother of his child. You are a free bird to fly. Do not blame yourself or feel guilty for moving out of such a relationship. Be firm and remember you are not his possession. Trust your feelings and take appropriate steps.

I am a 36-year-old man. I get an incomplete erection, which hampers my sex life. Is there a way to get a full erection? KM, Mulund

Definitely yes. There are ways by which you can get back to normal. You deserve a good, healthy sex life. Common factors affecting erection in the 30s are emotional stress, relationship discord, or any physical health issues like hypertension or diabetes. After figuring out the reason for your incomplete erection, the right treatment does wonders. Meet a sexologist who will guide you with the right medicines. Couple therapy empowers and will unburden you a lot as a partner, understanding you makes all the difference.