From personalized Crocs to private movie screening - check out these luxury Valentine's Day gifting ideas

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if you’re looking to woo your loved ones, why not consider only the best gifting options.
The Gift Studio’s decadent hampers
Valentine’s Day often means showering your partner with roses and chocolates. The Gift Studio helps you show your love in a profound manner with thoughtfully curated hampers, decadent cakes, bespoke balloons, and lots more.
One can also register on thegiftstudio.com and avail a free bouquet for their loved one. Starting the month of romance from 1st Feb 2021 the one stop e-shop is giving complimentary bouquets of fresh flowers to everyone who simply registers on the web portal - www.thegiftstudio.com. Yes, one need not even be a buyer or make a purchase, making The Gift Studio the first brand to pamper its customers even before they shop with them.
Here’s all that you can pick from the curated range of gifts:
Merry Berry Strawberry - INR 1419
The only fruit that travels from heart to heart! These love berries have been handpicked to excite your taste buds. It will leave a heavenly impression that one never ceases to have enough of.
RED-iliciously yours - INR 5319
This exquisite red box is an array of guilt-free temptation. With the assortment of this hamper, you can add that extra sweetness and warmth to this valentine’s day.
The Endless Love Affair - INR 5,299
Chocolate is happiness that you can eat. This box of happiness comes packed with sweet treats that will most definitely satiate your sugar cravings. Perfect for your loved one who has a sweet tooth!
Wellness hamper by Happy Soul
Happy Soul provides diverse multi-vendor products which enable you to lead a life that is chemical free, organic, healthy and wholesome. The products are environment friendly, organic, against animal testing and animal cruelty.
From candles to essential oils, this is a perfect umbrella to shop for items that can help you and your partner achieve moments of calm and serenity.
Private movie screening at PVR
PVR Cinemas has launched ‘Private Viewing Cinema’ at its selected outlets from February 1 to 14. The minimum booking amount to avail the offer starts from ₹1999/- onwards. The items included in this experience are a private auditorium, movie on demand, special menu, personalised onscreen message, and decor options.
Personalised Crocs
Whether you’ve got heart eyes for your BFF, a family member, or your special one, this Valentine’s Day shower them with affection by giving a personalized touch to your gift with Crocs. The Jibbitz charms collection from Crocs will uplift your Valentine’s Day as it allows you to add that pizazz to your gift.
The Classic Clogs collection from Crocs are the ideal footwear for your loved ones giving them the perfect combination of comfort and style. You can personalize your favourite pair of Classic clogs with Jibbitz charms which are a fun, symbolic and sentimental way to represent your unique self to the world. Jibbitz charms allow you to make your favourite Crocs uniquely ‘you’!
Price - Classics - INR 2495 and Jibbitz - start at INR 199