From Neem To Aloe Vera: 4 Ayurvedic Home Remedies For Common Skin Issues

All of us have suffered from skin disorders. Some still suffer. Modern medicine might provide temporary relief, but ayurveda offers long-lasting results. Acharya Balkrishnaji, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, speaks about skin disorders, ayurvedic home remedies to treat them, and Patanjali products for treating them.

Various Skin Disorders

A common skin trouble is acne. It occurs when pores get blocked by oil, dirt, dead skin, and germs, resulting in acne, pimples, cysts, and blackheads. Eczema makes the skin become dry, red, itchy, and scaly or cracked.

In psoriasis, the immune system speeds up skin cell turnover, causing thick, red, flaky patches. Contact dermatitis is an allergic irritation from contact with certain substances. Fungal infections such as ringworm are common in hot and humid Indian weather. It causes itchiness, redness, and scaliness.

Pigment issues like melasma and vitiligo are due to sun exposure and pigment loss, respectively. Ayurveda classifies skin disorders under Kushta Roga, caused by dosha imbalance that pollutes the body tissues. Now know the Ayurvedic home remedies to treat them, along with Patanjali products useful in the same.

4 Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Treat Skin Disorders

Shisham: Acharya Balkrishnaji suggests, “For those suffering from skin issues — such as severe eczema — you can use the wood of the Shisham tree. By old wood, I mean the tree itself should be old, but the wood used should be fresh. Chop the wood into small pieces or crush it coarsely. For every kilogram of wood, boil it in at least four kilograms of water until the liquid reduces to about one kilogram. Strain the mixture and discard the wood. Add approximately 250 grams of mustard oil to this water; you may also add a few neem leaves if you wish. Boil and simmer the mixture until it thickens and only the mustard oil remains. Strain the oil and store in a bottle. Use it to treat skin ailments, including scabies, itching, and ringworm.”

Neem: Neem has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antifungal properties. It calms the skin, manages oiliness and irritation, and treats pigmentation. Add rose water or aloe vera to neem powder. Apply the paste to the affected part. Leave it for a little while. Wash it gently with water. To treat acne, add neem powder to Multani Mitti and rose water to remove excess oiliness and acne bacteria, and clear clogged pores. Or boil neem in water and wash the area affected by fungal infections.

Turmeric and Sandalwood: Turmeric has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. It calms dry skin, restores moisture, and removes irritation. Sandalwood contains calming and nourishing properties. Together, they reduce acne, treat sunburn, and give a glow. Make a paste of turmeric and sandalwood powder by adding either water, rose water, or curd. Apply it to the affected area. Clean it after around ten to fifteen minutes.

Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is known for skin care, healing wounds, and reducing ageing. To treat acne or marks, mix aloe vera with turmeric and lemon juice. Apply it to the affected area and leave it for 15 minutes before washing off. If suffering from eczema, mix aloe vera and coconut oil and apply it gently to the affected area.

Patanjali works on the ayurvedic system to provide products for treating skin disorders. Patanjali Aloe Vera Neem Cucumber Face Pack (60 Gms) has the benefits of aloe vera, neem, and cucumber. It treats skin issues such as acne, excess oil and clogged pores and provides glow, nourishment, healing and softness.

Or use Patanjali Saundarya Multani Mitti Face Scrub (60 Gms and 100 Gms) to remove dead skin cells, blackheads and dirt, clean and nourish the skin, and give clear and glowing skin. It has ingredients such as Multani Mitti, aloe vera, turmeric, neem, lemon, etc.

Patanjali Haldi Chandan Kanti Body Cleanser (45 Gms, 47 Gms, 75 Gms, and 150 Gms) keeps the skin clean and refreshed. It removes impurities and dryness, cleans oiliness and pores, and helps deal with acne or related marks.

Divya Kayakalp Taila (100 Ml) contains turmeric, neem, manjistha, sandalwood, giloy, bakuchi, and sesame oil. It calms skin irritation, manages dryness, and deals with minor skin troubles.

Use Divya Dermagrit (34 Gms) to help manage skin issues such as rashes, eczema, allergies and ringworm, cleanse the blood and give glowing skin, and boost digestion and immunity. It has ingredients like turmeric, amla, giloy, bakuchi, neem, amaltas, and harad.

Patanjali Candifade Anti-Fungal Cream (25 Ml) is a good ayurvedic topical medication that treats dryness and fungal infections like athlete's foot, ringworm, and jock itch. It has ingredients like aloe vera, ashwagandha, and sandalwood.

While skin disorders can be worrying, ayurveda, Patanjali products, and ayurvedic home remedies from Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, can treat them.