From Mythology To Extraterrestrials: The Unusual Story Of India’s First Alien Temple In Tamil Nadu

India’s First Alien Temple In Tamil Nadu |

India is home to countless unique temples, but one of the most unusual is the Alien Temple located in the village of Salangpuram near Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu. Unlike traditional places of worship dedicated solely to Hindu deities, this temple has attracted attention for its striking alien-like idol, blending mythology, spirituality, and modern-day curiosity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Alien temple in Tamil Nadu

The temple was established by local spiritual leader Loganathan, also known as Siddhar Pakiya (or Siddhar Backya), who believes that extraterrestrial beings are highly evolved entities capable of guiding humanity towards peace and harmony. According to him, the temple promotes the idea that life exists beyond Earth and that all beings in the universe are interconnected. The temple is situated in a remote village in Salem, Tamil Nadu. The temple stands in Mallamupampatti, and its central idol, representing an “Alien God,” lies 11 feet underground, in a cellar-like sanctum.

Why build a temple for aliens?

The most eye-catching feature of the temple is the large idol resembling a grey alien with an elongated head and prominent black eyes. Alongside the alien figure, visitors can also find statues of Hindu gods and goddesses, symbolising harmony between ancient Indian beliefs and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. As per some reports, he has reportedly claimed that these extraterrestrials were among the first creations of Lord Shiva who possess extraordinary powers.

Its founder has often claimed that references to celestial beings, flying chariots (vimanas), and advanced knowledge mentioned in ancient Indian scriptures could be interpreted as signs of contact with beings from other worlds. However, these interpretations are speculative and are not supported by scientific evidence.

Other deities in the temple

The underground temple complex also houses traditional Hindu statues including Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Murugan, Kali, and Varahi Amman.