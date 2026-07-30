Chhattisgarh's Bhooteshwarnath Shivling Grow In Size Every Year! The Mystery Behind This Unique Shrine Of Lord Shiva

Chhattisgarh's Bhooteshwarnath Shivling Grow In Size Every Year! |

Surrounded by vast forests and dense jungles, Chhattisgarh is a beautiful and culturally rich state in central India. Established in 2000, it became the country's 26th state. Over the years, Chhattisgarh has made significant progress across various sectors and is also known as the "rice bowl of India".

While destinations such as Dhamtari, Dantewada, Raipur and the Chitrakote Waterfalls are well known among visitors, few are aware of the mysterious Bhooteshwarnath Temple, a unique shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is believed that a visit to this temple can help devotees overcome their troubles.

Adding to the temple's mystery is the legend that the naturally formed Shivalinga at the site grows in size every year. Read on to discover more about this fascinating temple and the beliefs associated with it.

About The Bhooteshwarnath Temple

The Bhooteshwarnath Temple is a revered shrine which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The pilgrimage features one of the largest natural Shivalingas in the world. The sacred Shivlinga (locally called Bhakurra) formed naturally from local rock and sits under the open sky amidst thick forests and hills. Devotees worship the structure as an Ardhnarishwar Shivling, representing the combined form of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Shivling growth belief

According to local belief and popular claims, the natural Shivlinga at the Bhooteshwarnath Temple in Chhattisgarh is said to grow in size every year. However, there is no official record for the Shivling growing in size every year. Every year on Shravan and Mahashivratri, devotees from across the state gather in a large number to seek blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Read Also Kanwar Yatra Marks Start Of Shravan As Lakhs Of Devotees Offer Prayers At Shiva Temples Across India...

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Legend behind the temple

Legend has it that centuries ago during the Zamindari system, a zamindar named Shobha Singh from Paragaon, Gariaband, owned a farm in this area. In the evening, when Shobha Singh visited his farm, he would hear a bull bellowing and a lion growling. He informed the villagers; they visited the farm in the evening and heard the identical sounds. They looked for the bull and the lion, but neither animal was discovered; the noises appeared to originate near this stone. Consequently, individuals began to regard this hill as a Shivlinga