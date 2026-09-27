From Majuli Island To Umrangso Lake, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Must-Visit Places In Assam; What's Special About These Sites

From Khamakhya Temple To Umrangso Lake, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Must-Visit Places In Assam |

Assam offers a mix of wildlife, heritage, spirituality, scenic landscapes and indigenous traditions. On the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video on X highlighting several destinations across the state and inviting travellers to explore its diverse attractions. He encouraged tourists to visit Assam and experience its culture, traditions, wildlife, scenic beauty and more.

Sharing the video, Sarma wrote, "Assam — where every journey tells a story." He highlighted the state's misty hills, lush tea gardens, the Brahmaputra, wildlife and the richness of Sattriya culture and indigenous traditions, describing Assam as an experience unlike any other.

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CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares A Video

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an Assam itinerary clip on his social media account, X, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, which is celebrated every year on September 27.

Sarma began with the Kamakhya Temple, one of Assam's most revered Shakti Peethas, and Batadrava Than in Nagaon, which is associated with Srimanta Sankardeva, the 15th-century saint-scholar and founder of the Vaishnavite movement in Assam.

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Majuli Island, located on the Brahmaputra, is known for its Satras and distinctive cultural traditions, while Umrangso Lake and Haflong showcase the scenic beauty of Assam's hill regions. Panimur, known for its waterfalls and rocky landscape, is another natural attraction.

For history and heritage enthusiasts, the list includes the Ahom Gallery, Siva Dol, Rang Ghar and Charaideo Moidams, which reflect Assam's Ahom-era legacy. Lachit Borphukan's Maidam also commemorates the celebrated Ahom general.

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Wildlife Destinations In Assam

Wildlife destinations such as Kaziranga National Park, Manas National Park and Dibru-Saikhowa National Park offer opportunities to explore Assam's rich biodiversity. The list also features Jatinga, Mayong, Suryapahar, Hajo, Sualkuchi, Gauripur and Khaspur, each known for distinct cultural, historical or natural attractions.

From the spiritual significance of Kamakhya and Hajo to Majuli's cultural heritage and the landscapes of Haflong and Umrangso, these destinations present different facets of Assam.

Sarma's World Tourism Day message encourages travellers to discover the state and experience what he described as its "timeless charm."