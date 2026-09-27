'That's Beyond Terrifying': Woman Films Man Making Lewd Gestures At Assam's Kamakhya Railway Station - VIDEO

'That's Beyond Terrifying': Woman Films Man Making Lewd Gestures At Her At Assam's Kamakhya Railway Station - VIDEO |

A video from Assam’s Kamakhya railway station has sparked concern online after a woman alleged that she was repeatedly followed and subjected to inappropriate gestures by a man while waiting for a train.

The woman, identified as Gungun Dutta, shared footage of the incident on Instagram, saying she decided to record the man after noticing his behaviour towards her and her relatives. The video has since drawn strong reactions from social media users, with several people urging authorities to identify the man and take action.

Woman Records Man After Alleged Harassment At Station

According to Dutta, she had gone to Kamakhya railway station to drop off a relative. While waiting for the train, she allegedly noticed a man repeatedly staring at them and making comments from nearby.

The man, seen wearing a grey polo shirt, brown shorts and flip-flops, appeared to stay close to Dutta while speaking on his phone. She began recording him after becoming uncomfortable with his repeated behaviour.

In the footage, the man can allegedly be seen looking in her direction and making inappropriate gestures. At one point, he appears to put his hand inside his trousers while continuing to remain in the vicinity.

“I went to the railway station to drop off one of my relatives. We had reached the station about half an hour ago and while we were waiting for the train, this guy kept on staring at us and was continuously passing some comments from the side,” Dutta said in the video.

She added, “So, I thought of recording it and as soon as he saw that I had taken out my phone, he left from there.”

Man Allegedly Returns When Train Arrives

Dutta claimed that the man later returned when the train arrived at the station. According to her account, he even boarded the train before leaving after noticing that she was still recording him.

However, he allegedly did not leave the area immediately. Dutta's video shows the man standing on the platform while she filmed him through the train window.

The incident has since triggered a wider conversation online about women's safety and harassment in crowded public spaces, with social media users calling for authorities to investigate the matter.

'This Is Genuinely Terrifying And Heartbreaking'

One user tagged railway and Assam authorities while urging them to take action against the man.

“@railminindia @cmo_assam @assampolice Please Take Action. Find this guy. He is a threat. Do not leave him. We want action. The girl took the courage to record it. What if she hadn’t? He was continuously following her. Do not sit back. Please make sure he is caught and make sure that you do not leave him in a condition that he can even think of a hurting anyone. It is my request to increase patrolling to enusre they are safe. WE WANT ACTION! @gungun_dutta1138 Kudos to you for having the courage to stand up and speak out,” the user wrote.

Another person commented, “This is genuinely terrifying and heartbreaking to watch. I’m so sorry women have to face this kind of fear and harassment. As men, we really need to look at ourselves and do better.”

A third user advised women facing similar situations to immediately approach railway personnel, writing, “Next time, hold them by their collar and drag them to the GRPF on station or to the Station master office and they will take it ahead from there. Stay safe.”