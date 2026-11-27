From Luxury Spa To Mumbai’s Iconic Vada Pav: Diljit Dosanjh Enjoys A Relaxing Day Ahead Of Mumbai Tour | Watch | Instagram/ Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is scheduled to perform in Mumbai as part of his India Aura 2026, has arrived in the City of Dreams. The actor also shared glimpses of his luxurious stay, fitness routine, and enjoyment of Maharashtrian and Gujarati food, including Mumbai's iconic street food, vada pav, and a little downtime before taking the stage. He took to his social media account and shared a video from his Mumbai stay on his Instagram handle, further offering fans a peek into his room and the lavish spa and gym facilities available to him. The video also gave a glimpse of the iconic Gateway of India from the window, set against the Arabian Sea.

Diljit's luxurious spa and gym

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is making the most of his time in Mumbai ahead of his much-awaited concert in the city. The singer, who is set to perform at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Friday, November 27, as part of his Aura India Tour 2026, recently gave fans a glimpse of how he spent a relaxing day in the city.

Sharing a video from his Mumbai stay, Diljit seemed to be in a chilled mood and took viewers through his surroundings, showing the gym area, which gives a glance of the iconic Gateway of India. He also showed the luxurious spa, saying that he would meet fans at his concert after the gym and massage.

Diljit savours local delicacies

The singer enjoyed a rejuvenating spa session before heading out to savour the city's iconic vada pav, a snack that holds a special place in Mumbai's food culture. He enjoyed Maharashtrian food alongside Gujarati local food, including fafda and jalebi. His spread also included Parsi cutlet, pav with chutney, and keema pav. In the video, Diljit pointed to the cutlet as a personal favourite.

He also dug into a traditional South Indian platter featuring idli, dosa, vada, upma, poori, and four varieties of chutney.

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Downtime ahead of Mumbai concert

The contrast between a luxurious wellness experience and a simple local street-food favourite caught the attention of fans. Known for his energetic stage performances, Diljit appeared to be enjoying some downtime before gearing up for what promises to be an exciting musical evening.

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