From Independence Day To Raksha Bandhan, Check Out List Of Long Weekends In August 2026

August 2026 long weekends |

If you're already planning your next holiday, August 2026 could be the perfect month to take a break without exhausting your leave balance. With Independence Day, Onam, and Raksha Bandhan falling close to weekends, a little planning can turn a few public holidays into extended vacations. Whether you're thinking of a quick road trip, a family visit, or a relaxing getaway, here's how you can make the most of August's holiday calendar.

Independence Day long weekend (August 14–16)

Dates: Friday, August 14 to Sunday, August 16

August begins with a convenient opportunity for a short vacation. Since Independence Day falls on Saturday, August 15, you can take leave on Friday, August 14, to enjoy a three-day weekend. It's an ideal time to plan a nearby hill station escape, a beach holiday, or simply unwind before the festive season begins.

Onam & Raksha Bandhan festival break (August 26–30)

Dates: Wednesday, August 26 to Sunday, August 30

The second half of the month offers an even longer holiday stretch. Onam/Milad-un-Nabi falls on Wednesday, August 26, while Raksha Bandhan is on Friday, August 28. By taking just one day's leave on Thursday, August 27, you can bridge the holidays and continue into the weekend, creating a five-day break from August 26 to August 30.

This extended holiday is perfect for longer domestic trips, visiting family during Raksha Bandhan, or exploring destinations that require a few extra travel days.

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Plan early

Since these holiday windows are likely to see increased travel demand, booking flights, trains, and hotels in advance can help you secure better prices and availability. If you're hoping to maximise your annual leave while enjoying multiple trips, August 2026 offers two of the best opportunities on the calendar.