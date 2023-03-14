From hydration to after-shave, 7 Real Benefits of 'Rose Water' for your delicate skin | FPJ

Rose water is made from rose extracts and has an enchanting fragrance. It is used in soaps, skincare products and also, in perfumes. It is suitable for all skin type and is known to nourish, hydrate, soothe and provide a glowing skin.

Here are some Rosy benefits of 'Rose Water' for your skin:

Hydration and a natural toner

Rose water hydrates the skin and is found in moisturizers, serums and toners for skin care. It helps in removing excess oil and dirt from the skin, making the skin clear, even tones, makes it smooth and healthy.

Rose water is best for dry skin as it calms and soothes skin. It helps in clearing out clogged pores, giving smooth and younger-looking skin.

As a make-up remover

The natural astringent properties of rose water coupled with its nourishing and hydrating properties is a great way to gently and effectively remove make-up without being harsh especially for dry skin.

Anti-aging properties

Rose water is used in several beauty products and benefits the skin by reducing acne, dark spots, wrinkles, fine lines, and even tones the skin. The antioxidants present in rose water help neutralise free radical damage, which is one of the main causes for dark circles and wrinkles.

Soothes skin irritation and redness

Rose water has anti-inflammatory properties that can help in soothing the irritation of eczema or rosacea. It also, reduces the redness of the skin.

Protects your skin

Rose water strengthens the skin barrier and protects it from environmental aggressors like dust and pollution. It also defends against harmful ingredients found in certain beauty products.

Helps treat infections

Rose water has antiseptic and antibacterial properties that can help heal wounds faster. These properties can help clean and fight off infection of cuts, burns and even scars heal faster.

Use it as an after-shave

You can say goodbye to all the skin burns and rashes that one may get after shaving. Spray rose water on the shaved area, right after you are done and see the best results.

Add ons:

Stress buster

You can use rose water to relieve yourself from all the stress and tension going on in your mind and body. Spray some of it on your neck, wrist, behind the ear and let its sweet fragrance kick off your stress.

As a hair rinse

Rose water hair rinse after your hair wash will help seal the cuticle and deliver your hair with that extra boost of shine and hydration. Using rose water as the final hair rinse helps to provide a deep conditioning effect and gives it a boost of natural shine.

