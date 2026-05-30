From Grassroots To Great Minds: 60 Years Of Marathi Vidnyan Parishad Transforming Science Outreach

The story of Marathi Vidnyan Parishad (MVP) began with a simple yet powerful idea: science must be explained in the language people understand best. This vision belonged to M. N. Gogate (1932–2022), a civil engineer with wide-ranging interests, who felt that the newly formed state of Maharashtra needed a dedicated platform to nurture a scientific temper.

Dr. Vivek Patkar, who guides mathematics activities of MVP and is a member of its Standing Committee and the Editorial Board of Patrika informs, “On April 24, 1966, Gogate and a group of like-minded individuals formally announced the establishment of Marathi Vidnyan Parishad in Mumbai. ‘To use the language people are most conversant with to explain science’ became the guiding principle of the organisation. Within months, MVP drafted its constitution, registered as a public trust and held its first science convention in December 1966. Remarkably, the annual science convention has continued uninterrupted ever since.”

In its early years, MVP focused on making science accessible. It created Marathi scientific glossaries, launched a newsletter that later evolved into the monthly Patrika, organised lectures by experts, conducted field visits and developed programmes tailored to different age groups. Public support gradually grew, bringing in members, volunteers and donors. “What began as a modest, resource-strapped initiative found a permanent home in 1983 with the inauguration of Vidnyan Bhavan in Mumbai’s Sion-Chunabhatti area,” shares Dr. Patkar.

Over six decades, MVP has developed more than 70 science-related programmes, constantly adapting them to changing developments in STEM. Its work extends beyond basic sciences to agriculture, medicine and environmental issues. The organisation conducts competitions, supports scientific research, offers scholarships for postgraduate and doctoral studies, and hosts events such as the State-Level Children’s Science Congress and Science and Mathematics Teachers’ Conference.

One of MVP’s distinctive contributions has been its encouragement of Marathi science fiction, helping establish it as a recognised genre in Marathi literature. MVP’s philosophy has remained consisten. “Spreading scientific literacy through discussion, publications and workshops rather than confrontation. While Marathi remains its primary medium, the organisation readily uses other Indian languages and English whenever needed. Collaboration has been another cornerstone of its success, with partnerships spanning government agencies, educational institutions, NGOs and grassroots organisations,” says Dr. Patkar.

Today, MVP functions through a network of over 60 affiliated chapters across Maharashtra. Generations of scientists, educators and volunteers have contributed to its growth, making it an “invisible college of learning” that has quietly shaped scientific thinking in society.

As it celebrates its diamond jubilee, MVP is preparing for the future through a comprehensive SWOT analysis. Its strengths include a strong reputation, a statewide network and the support of academicians and professionals. “Challenges include limited infrastructure, staff constraints and varying levels of activity across chapters. Opportunities lie in contributing to the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, expanding digital outreach and launching innovative programmes. At the same time, declining enrolment in Marathi-medium schools, growing competition and the spread of misinformation through social media pose significant challenges,” admits Dr. Patkar.

Even as it evolves, MVP remains committed to its founding mission: promoting scientific temper and making science accessible to all sections of society.