Pic: AI-generated image

The nineteen-year-old announces, with great solemnity, that she is protecting her peace this weekend. Across the room, her grandmother, who has been quietly declining invitations since 1974 without once calling it anything, looks up from her knitting, mildly confused. Same instinct. Brand-new vocabulary.

This is the eternal comedy of generations. Each one is convinced it has discovered fire. It is the same fire, giving off the same warmth. It just has a better filter, a snappier name and a hashtag now.

Rizz, meet cool

Start with the way we talk. Gen Z is armed with "rizz," "vibe," "sus" and "no cap," and is fairly sure it invented charm itself. Rizz was even crowned Oxford Word of the Year in 2023. The twist? Lexicographers reckon it is simply a chopped-up version of "charisma" a word old enough to be somebody's great-grandfather. So much for a new language.

Millennials, of course, had "cool," "awesome," "totally" and "whatever," and felt equally original. But "cool" was already cool when jazz musicians were trading it in the 1940s, and it has calmly outlived every word sent to replace it. Every generation redecorates the language and calls it construction.

The real comedy, though, is watching the handover go wrong. Shalini Sharma, 21, a college student, has given up. "My dad heard me say something was 'fire,' and now he says it about everything. He told a waiter the dal was 'very fire.' He called my report card 'absolutely rizz.' I have stopped correcting him,” she laughs.

I am protecting my peace

Then there is the sacred art of avoiding people. Gen Z protects its peace. Millennials set boundaries. And an entire earlier generation simply said, "I do not feel like meeting anyone today," and left it there no infographic required.

Sunita Singh, 60, finds the whole thing funny. "In my day, if you did not want to go to a wedding, you said your knee was hurting and nobody questioned it," she laughs. "Now my granddaughter needs a word, a candle and two days of recovery. We also liked being left alone. We just did not announce it like breaking news."

The avocado was once a pickle

Food is where every generation plants its flag most proudly. Gen Z has made matcha, Korean food and elaborately named coffees a whole personality. Millennials got there first with avocado toast, sushi and gourmet burgers so famously that in 2017 an Australian property tycoon, Tim Gurner, publicly scolded young people for blowing their house deposits on $19 smashed avo instead of saving. The internet did not forgive him quickly.

But the pattern is ancient. Earlier generations had their own obsessions, from jars of homemade pickle sunning on every balcony to the five-hour Sunday lunch no restaurant could touch. Ritika Rawat, 30, sees it clearly now. "I used to roll my eyes at my mother queuing for a specific bakery. Last week I drove forty minutes for a pastry. I have become her, just more expensive and with worse knees,” she admits.

Smile, the camera is watching

And naturally, all of this must be documented. Gen Z has mirror selfies, photo dumps and the great quest for the Instagram-worthy moment. Millennials had meticulously curated Facebook albums and the posed group shot. Go back further and you find the stiff studio portrait, the fat family album and the holiday photographs rationed carefully across a roll of thirty-six exposures, because every click cost money.

The camera has changed beyond recognition. The need to look slightly better than real life in it has not moved an inch.

Thrift, or just good old kanjoosi

Perhaps the funniest reinvention is sustainability. Gen Z champions thrift shopping, conscious consumption and sustainable fashion, and feels deeply virtuous about it. Millennials popularised the reusable bag and the eco-friendly label. Yet everything they are proud of, their grandparents did on autopilot and called common sense, or, if you asked the neighbours, kanjoosi.

Vimla, 68, is unimpressed by the fuss. "We reused every glass jar until it cracked. We turned old saris into quilts, we darned socks, nothing was ever thrown away, and last night became today's lunch. Nobody gave us a certificate. Now they put it on a tote bag and charge extra for it,” she says.

The side hustle your grandfather already had

Finally, money. Gen Z has the side hustle and the creator economy. Millennials discovered freelancing and blogging. But the extra-income dream is as old as anxiety itself. Earlier generations ran tuition classes after work, took in tailoring, sold papads and pickles to half the colony, and picked up weekend jobs without ever needing a word for it. The business model got a software update. The hustle is the same.

Which is the quiet joke in all of it. Every generation looks at the one before and sees people who simply did not get it while reinventing their exact habits with new packaging. The slang, the solitude, the food, the photos, the thrift, the extra cash: all of it has been done before, just without wifi.

So the next time someone proudly announces they have invented self-care, slow living or the humble side hustle, smile and let them have it. Somewhere, a grandmother is reusing a jam jar, skipping a wedding and happily eating yesterday's dal sustainably, peacefully and on a budget and she never needed a single hashtag to do it.