It is Friday night. The group chat is planning a dinner you have no intention of attending. Your thumb hovers. You could type the truth, “I’d rather lie face-down on my floor for three hours” or you could do what a growing number of us now do, and quietly ask a chatbot to find you a polite way out.

Welcome to the age of outsourced awkwardness, where the most human job of all, letting someone down gently is being handed to a machine.

There’s an app for your excuse

And the machines are, frankly, getting good at it. There is now a whole crop of apps built for exactly this, with names like Excuse Generator AI, So Sorry! AI and ExitGenius, each promising a believable reason to bail, generated faster than you can say “something’s come up.” Researchers have even built a benchmark for it. A cheerfully titled 2025 paper, “An LLM’s Apology: Outsourcing Awkwardness in the Age of AI,” tested ten chatbots across 250 scenarios to see which wrote the kindest, most convincing excuses for cancelling plans. For the record, Claude Sonnet 3.7 topped the table, though it once tried to postpone a photoshoot because “my pet rock has been showing signs of stress lately.” Even the best among us have off days.

This is not a fringe habit. A 2025 survey by the dating app Wingmate found that 41% of daters have used AI to help end a relationship, and a slightly alarming 57% said they trust AI over real humans for dating advice. We are, it seems, ready to let an algorithm do our dirty work and our tender work too.

And some of us are refreshingly upfront about it. “Sometimes you make plans when you are in a good mood, but when the day actually arrives, the gym or an unplanned run suddenly seems like a much better option. I would ask ChatGPT for a believable excuse that sounds genuine, doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings and doesn’t make me look like a serial plan-canceller,” admits Harish Kate, 24, a data operations analyst.

The dreaded work email

Because some conversations make our palms sweat, and the bot never flinches. Sajana Deshmukh, 30, a corporate professional who describes her relationship with the humble work email in vivid terms. “I am an anxious person and sort of not good at drafting mails, so I do use ChatGPT when I have to send professional texts/mails. Even for WhatsApp messages, I hope it continues to save me from that awkward situation,” she says. Her self-diagnosis is relatable to a painful degree, “If you can imagine Alia Bhatt screaming ‘Mujhe ghar jana hai’, that’d be me with professional texting,” she speaks.

Save me from the family function

For Sapna S, 45, a media professional, the appeal is less about plans and more about peace. “My dog ate the homework, it is so passe. But I have asked for instructions when stuck with technical issues. It is fantastic. Being someone who loves her peace and likes being left alone, I would love it if ChatGPT saves me from events such as attending events esp. family ones. Also any crazy situations like why am I single in my 40s is where I want ChatGPT to be my saviour,” she says.

She would also happily deputise the bot for the daily grind of unwanted contact. She points out, “I want AI to help me answer texts of boring people wishing to meet me or when people who want to sell you stuff and keep asking on text.Also any help with scammers is wonderful.” Honestly, it's hard to argue.

Not everyone is drafting elaborate escape routes, of course. Some of us simply have nothing to escape from. “I have never asked any AI to cook up excuses to escape plans given I don’t make any because I have no thriving social life,” Sanjana adds. A chatbot can write you a reason to skip the party, it cannot, sadly, get you invited to one.

Some things are still ours to say

Even the enthusiasts draw a line. Harish happily outsources the excuse, but not the honesty. “Half the awkwardness comes from figuring out what you actually want to say,” he says. He’ll use AI to tidy a message, “AI can clean up the wording, but I’d still want the final reply to sound like me. Some conversations are better handled by humans.”

The perfect lie, on tap

And there lies the rub. The same study that crowned Claude the excuse champion flagged a quiet worry, AI can now generate excuses that are almost impossible for the recipient to disprove. The perfect lie, on tap. Writers have already called the AI-written breakup text cowardly, and it is hard to disagree when the most intimate words in your life arrive pre-chewed by a server farm.

Perhaps the honest answer is the boring one. AI is a wonderful ghostwriter for the message you were always going to send the resignation, the polite no, the “please stop texting me.” It can find the words. It just can’t mean them for you. That part, annoyingly, is still our job.

So the next time the group chat starts planning, by all means ask the bot for a graceful exit. Just maybe write “I miss you, let’s actually meet” yourself. It is four words. Even Alia could manage it.