From Chia To Quinoa: 6 Ayurvedic Seeds That Support Better Health

Food plays an important role in our health. We survive and stay healthy based on what we consume. Among food components, seeds are essential. Some are called 'superfoods' in Ayurveda because of their health benefits. Discover some ayurvedic superfood seeds and Patanjali options to choose from.

6 Ayurvedic Superfood Seeds for Good Health

Chia Seeds: Ayurveda values them for addressing Vata dryness and cooling, Kapha lethargy, and Pitta heat and skin health. Their high fibre content benefits digestion. Rich in antioxidants and nutrients like calcium, potassium, phosphorus, vitamins A, C, and E, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, they reduce inflammation, support the nervous system, heart, and brain, and improve blood flow. Soak before consuming. Add to smoothies, porridge, puddings, and oatmeal. Patanjali Superfood Chia Seeds (200 Gms) have a mild taste and versatile texture. Add their flavour in dishes.

Sunflower Seeds: In Ayurveda, they are known for their Snigdha, or oil properties and Madhura, or sweet properties. They calm Vata Dosha-related dryness and constipation, nourish the skin, and are high in vitamin E. Use for their stress-relieving properties, weight loss, energy, and blood sugar management. Soak overnight or lightly roast. Add to laddoos, cookies, salads, and chutneys. Use Patanjali Superfood Sunflower Seeds (200 Gms) to add a nutty, crunchy and healthy taste to recipes ranging from salads to breakfast bowls and trail mixes.

Flax Seeds: Also called alsi, these have Vata Dosha-pacifying and Kapha Dosha-nourishing ayurvedic properties. Their hot strength and heaviness help with lubrication and digestion, treat urinary disorders, control cholesterol, increase breast milk, treat arthritis and throat pain, preserve joint and nerve health, and support heart and metabolic health. Roast and slightly grind before using in milk, cereals, salads, cookies, and bread. Or soak to avoid overheating. Patanjali Roasted Diet – Flaxseed Black Salt (150 Gms) and Patanjali Roasted Diet – Flaxseed Chilli Lime (150 Gms) are healthy snacks rich in protein, iron, and dietary fibre.

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Methi Seeds: These bitter seeds calm Vata and Kapha Dosha and kindle Pitta Dosha. It manages digestion and lower gas and bloating, support hair growth, soothe inflamed skin, ease back pain and improve metabolic health, and support women’s reproductive health by balancing hormones and soothing menstrual uneasiness. Chew on methi seeds soaked overnight in water or add them whole or ground to curries, soups and veggie preparations. Add the powder or ground the soaked seeds to aloe vera or yoghurt and apply on the hair or skin. Patanjali Fenugreek Whole (100 Gms) adds a distinct taste and health values to every dish.

Pumpkin Seeds: Ayurveda respects them for their cooling properties and nourishing Pitta and Vata doshas. High in zinc, it helps with prostate health, testosterone and sperm count in men; have omega-3 fatty acids, phytoestrogens and cooling properties to manage hormones, bladder troubles, menopausal health for women, and manage anxiety with the amino acid tryptophan. It also has calcium, magnesium, manganese, sodium, iron, vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, folate (B9), C, D, E and K, and protein. Have them raw, soaked in water or slightly roasted. Add to smoothies, salads, or oats. Patanjali Superfood Pumpkin Seeds (200 Gms) are a versatile option to be added to salads, smoothies, and baked options.

Quinoa Seeds: Ayurveda considers them light, cooling, and easy to digest. They balance Kapha and Pitta Doshas, thus managing weight, weak digestion, and recovery after ailments. An alternative to rice, it is high in protein, fibre, and complex carbs and has low glycaemic index levels. Soak it for at least six to eight hours to lower bitterness. Patanjali Superfood Quinoa Seeds (200 Gms) have a mild flavour but high health value. Just add to salads, soups, grain bowls, and daily recipes.

With this information, you know that superfood seeds are an essential element in ayurvedic healthy living. And Patanjali superfood seed options can be used for the same.