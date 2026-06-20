From Bihar To Bratislava: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Gifts Thekua To Slovakia's Speaker In Symbol Of Cultural Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Gifts Thekua To Slovakia's Speaker |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Thekua, a traditional sweet delicacy from Bihar, to Slovakia's Speaker during his recent visit to the European nation. He presented the gift in a gesture showcasing India's rich regional culinary heritage through a thoughtful gesture of diplomacy. The gift drew attention not only for its culinary significance but also for its role in showcasing India's diverse regional traditions on the global stage. The exchange took place in Bratislava during his European tour from June 14 to June 16, 2026. This also marked the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since its independence in 1993.

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Cultural diplomatic gesture in Bratislava

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the traditional Indian sweet, "Thekua," to Richard Rasi. Considered a cultural icon of Bihar and Jharkhand, Thekua is made from wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, fennel seeds, and ghee. This traditional dish, especially prepared during Chhath Puja, is considered a symbol of Indian cultural heritage, folk traditions, and regional flavors.

By choosing Thekua as a diplomatic gift, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of India's regional traditions and local culinary heritage. Such cultural exchanges often serve as a bridge between nations, allowing leaders to share stories, customs, and values beyond formal political discussions. Prime Minister Modi also conferred Slovakia's Highest Civilian Honour. The PM also held extensive discussions with Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava to strengthen historic ties.

Theuka | Pinterest

About Thekua

Thekua is a popular homemade sweet prepared primarily from wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, and ghee. Deeply associated with the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, it holds a special place in Indian culture, particularly during the revered Chhath Puja festival. Devotees prepare and offer Thekua as a sacred prasad to the Sun God, which makes it one of the most recognisable symbols of the festival.

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Ancient Indian medical texts gifted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gifted Susruta Samhita and Charak Samhita to the Speaker of Slovakia during his visit. The Susruta Samhita is one of the world's oldest and most famous ancient Indian texts on medicine and surgery which is written by an ancient physician named Sushruta. The book is considered a foundational text of Ayurveda. Charak Samhita describes ancient theories of the human body.