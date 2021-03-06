From 'Bhogwe' to Velneshwar', Top 10 Offbeat Beach Destinations In Maharashtra

A less-explored destination, it is one of the crown jewels of Maharashtra situated on the Konkan coast. It is situated at a distance of 2kms from Ganapatipule Beach. From the nearby hillock, one can enjoy mesmeric views of both Bhandarpule beach and Ganpatipule beach. The beach nestles comfortably amidst two hillocks and is lined with Casuarinas trees. The mystic water and the bluish green hue of the sea is absolutely magical. The nearby Ganapatipule beach and the Ganapati temple are major attractions for people visiting this beach. One can also visit the secluded twin beaches of Arevare (10 km away). On the way to Bhandarpule via NH 16, one can visit Marleshwar Temple which is near Sangameshwar.

Diveagar beach

It is amongst the pristine destinations of the country which is situated on the Konkan coast. Approximately 170 kms away from Mumbai, the beach is surrounded by Suru trees while the access to the beach has a dense cover of Belu trees which accentuate its beauty. The beach is clean and uncluttered with just the blue sea, surf, and the pristine white sand spanning the horizon. The region is sparsely-populated with diverse flora and fauna which helps preserve its magnificence. While Starfish can be seen during the winters, summers are more dominated by crabs. It is also famous for Turtle Festival held in the month of April.

One can visit a small village near Diveagar named Devkhol. The main attraction of this village is bird watching where one can get to see a number of rare birds. Other must-visit places near the beach, are Roopnarayan Temple which has a fantastically carved statue of Vishnu, Suvarna Ganesha, Sundernarayan Temple, Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary and Madagad Fort.

Bordi beach

It is a coastal hamlet located in the Palghar district. The beach is surrounded by extraordinary natural beauty and the golden sand of the beach is ideal for a long stroll or to enjoy a surreal sunset.

It promises tranquility and peace to the visitors, providing relief from the hustle and bustle of a city life. It is surrounded by the chikoo trees lending a charming look to the place. Every year, the village also hosts a Chikoo Festival, which is attended by a number of chikoo fruit lovers. One of the prominent nearby attractions is Kalpataru Botanical Garden. The place is home to the famous Vrindavan Studios, where the epic TV series Ramayana was shot. It is also known for Depchari Dam and Reservoir and Asavli Dam, as the construction of this Dam is said to be similar to the Great Pyramid of Egypt. The place also boasts of ancient temples, caves and stunning chikoo orchards.