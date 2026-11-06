From Aishwarya-Abhishek To Disha Patani And Akshay Kumar, Bollywood Stars Dazzle At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party; Take A Look!

From Aishwarya-Abhishek To Disha Patani And Akshay Kumar, Bollywood Stars Dazzle At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party | All Photos By Ashwini Sawant

The five-day festival of Diwali is being celebrated across the country. A day before Dhanteras, Manish Malhotra organised a Diwali party in Mumbai, where several acclaimed personalities from the TV industry and Bollywood attended the party on the evening of Thursday, November 5, 2026. Manish Malhotra, who has been hosting Diwali parties for years, and they are rightly regarded as one of the most 'IT' bashes of Bollywood. This time, the celebrity designer hosted a party, and needless to say, it was a star-studded affair! Celebrities made stylish appearances, and Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were among those spotted at the party in stylish attire.

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Manish Malhotra organises Diwali party

On the evening of Thursday, November 5, 2026, Manish Malhotra hosted a party in Mumbai, where several notable celebrities attended in stylish attire. Among the actors were Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ektaa Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Nita Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, Karan Johar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sanya Malhotra, who were among the celebs that attended the party.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan spotted in traditional attire

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai surprised fans and followers with a lovely Diwali surprise as they attended renowned designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai last night, walking in together. Abhishek Bachchan was seen in a black bandhgala set and black specs, and couldn't take his eyes off his wife. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in a scarlet red saree with an open pallu and a neckpieces, and she completed her look with dark red lipstick.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Saif Ali Khan at the party

Karisma Kapoor, who attended the party, stunned in a sparkling black and white traditional outfit. She is shown posing for the camera, looking glamorous in a stylish outfit consisting of a patterned jacket and a matching skirt. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was spotted with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Bebo was seen wearing a sheer champagne-gold saree. Saif wore a navy kurta with white trousers. It was simple, and it still looked put together.

Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur and more

Akshay Kumar stole the spotlight and gave a perfect Diwali vibe with his choice of wearing a traditional sherwani. He made the rare appearance with Aarav Bhatia and Twinkle Khanna. Manish Malhotra, who hosted the party, was seen in a black ensemble. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's enticing ensemble look was worth stealing the spotlight. Aditya Roy Kapur also attended the party in a traditional outfit.

Nita Ambani, Disha Patani and Madhuri Dixit make stylish appearances

Nita Ambani was also seen at the party, adding a hint of classic charm in a lively hot pink saree. It created a remarkable celebratory impression in every appropriate manner. And another surprise, the saree was created by Manish Malhotra himself. She completed her look with an earpiece and a bun hairstyle. Meanwhile, fitness freak Disha Patani served in a white traditional look. Madhuri Dixit turned up in a bright pink saree, with her husband, Dr Nene, wearing a white outfit.

The event was filled with numerous other celebrities, many elevating the conventional style while showcasing Malhotra’s designs as they posed for the occasion.