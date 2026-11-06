'After A Long Time...': Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Romantic Moment At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party Goes Viral - Watch

Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Romantic Moment | Photos By Ashwini Sawant

Designer Manish Malhotra had organised a Diwali party on Thursday night, which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and others. But one couple that stole the show was Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While they looked stunning in their respective outfits, their romantic moment on the red carpet has grabbed everyone's attention.

The two walked hand-in-hand at the party, and while posing for the paparazzi, they looked at each other in a very romantic way. Not just that, Aishwarya also gave a sweet hug to her hubby. The video is undoubtedly one of the cutest things that you will see today on social media.

Watch Abhishek and Aishwarya's video below...

Netizens React To Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai's Video

Well, netizens are quite happy to see them together like this. A netizen commented, "After long time she looks happy and content 😌… feeling blessed 😇 🙌💛🥰💕 god bless her too (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Something seems a bit more relaxed and happy between them… I hope it’s not just for PR and that they’re really feeling more happiness in their private life. Aish is a special person … she should be happy in her marriage and family setting (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Seeing them happy makes me happy somehow (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Divorce Rumours

A few months ago, there were reports that all is not well between Abhishek and Aishwarya, and rumours also claimed that they are parting ways. However, their joint public appearances have put all the rumours to rest, and the actors' fans are happy to see them together.

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Movies

While Aishwarya currently has no film that is officially announced, Abhishek will next be seen in King, which is slated to release on December 24, 2026.