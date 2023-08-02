Friendship Day 2023: 9 Restaurants In Mumbai To Enjoy Finger-Licking Good Food With Your FRIENDS

As Friendship Day 2023 approaches, what better way to celebrate the bond of camaraderie than by treating your besties to an unforgettable gastronomic adventure in the bustling city of Mumbai? So, gear up for a delightful culinary escapade as we embark on a journey to uncover 9 restaurants in Mumbai, where you and your friends can savor an array of delectable monsoon dishes that are sure to tantalise your taste buds.

From the enticing flavours of Oriental cuisine to continental cuisine, get ready to indulge in the perfect blend of scrumptious food and heartwarming conversations, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Tao Asian Kitchen

Enhance your dining experience during this rainy season with Tao's latest monsoon menu, featuring sumptuous dim sum, mouth-watering sushi, and an array of other Asian delights.

Embark on your flavorful odyssey with Fiery Clear Soup with Glass Noodles, Bok Choy with Trio Mushroom Dim Sum, and Shiitake Mushroom Ramen. For the main course you can try the Hand-Picked Vegetables in Kung Pao Sauce, Schezwan Mapo Tofu, Asian Greens in Fiery Pepper Sauce, and Tofu with Oriental Vegetables in Hunan Sauce.

Time: 11:30 am to 11:30 pm

Price: ₹1,800 for two people

Cafe Noir

Searching for the perfect place to meet your friends for breakfast? 'The Breakfast Club,' Cafe Noir, is the perfect place for those seeking a delightful morning experience with friends. The breakfast menu features English breakfasts and continental treats that blend traditional flavours with a touch of French elegance to create a memorable morning experience and kickstart your Friendship day on a delicious note.

Time: 12 pm to 1:30 am

Price: ₹1,800 for two people

Get ready to be transported back to the 90s and 2000s, as Smoke House Deli is all set for an electrifying and nostalgic evening. The restaurant will also feature an exclusive menu specially crafted for this event. From delectable appetizers to sumptuous main courses and irresistible desserts, each dish promises an explosion of flavours. To complement the culinary delights, Smoke House Deli's mixologists have meticulously crafted a menu of delectable cocktails.

Time: 10am to 11:30pm

Price: ₹3,000 for two people

Shifuku

Join in the celebration of this special day at Shifuku, indulge in their delightful selection of offerings, and celebrate with your friends! Explore an array of tantalising choices on the menu, like Nigiri with Tomato and Cream Cheese, Hamachi, and the flavorful flame-grilled Miso Aburi Salmon Roll.

To complement the culinary experience, you can try a selection of cocktails such as Be My Genie, a gin-based drink; Hokkaido, a rum-based drink infused; or Black Heart, made with rum, limon rum, and jagermeister!

Time: 10 am to 11 pm

Price: ₹2,000 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

Cafe 49

Celebrate Friendship Day at Cafe 49 in Juhu, the hangout spot known for its warmth, delectable menu, and friendly atmosphere. The brand new menu is a highlight, featuring a diverse array of dishes, from Soups to an assortment of delectable salads and bowls, crafted to tantalize your taste buds and cater to every culinary desire.

Make sure to try their Peri Peri Cottage Cheese Croquettes, Harissa Tofu Popcorn, Spinach Cheese Cigars, irresistible Nachos, crunchy crostinis, and delectable cheeseballs.

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Price: ₹700 for two people

Seeds of Life

Enjoy guilt-free food with your friends on this special day! From vegetarian to vegan food, savour a lovely selection of goodies to accommodate different dietary preferences.

Laugh together while enjoying some avocado toast, smoothie bowls, Paneer Chilli, Falafel Pizza, Pasta, and Risotto meals! Pick from a selection of healthful dishes that have been thoughtfully made using the finest ingredients.

Time: 10 am to 11 pm

Price: ₹1000 for 2 people

Brunch at Novotel Juhu

Looking for the perfect way to celebrate friendship this upcoming Friendship Day? Join Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach at The Square for an exclusive Friendship Day Brunch on August 6. The team has curated a fantastic culinary experience, featuring a specially designed menu with mouth-watering dishes from various places.

Not only will your taste buds be delighted, but the ambiance will be filled with joy as a talented musician sets the perfect mood. And to quench your thirst, our skilled bartender will be concocting special drinks and fun-filled Jellos that perfectly complement the delectable spread.

Time: 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Price: Brunch Non-Alcoholic at Rs 2,799+ & Brunch Alcohol at Rs 3,999+

Bloom Cafea

All the coffee lovers, raise your hands! Plan a date with your friends to try out different varieties of coffee all at once. Check out their all-new in-house Espresso Blend, meticulously crafted with 100% Arabica coffee beans, for a satisfying cup that fosters unforgettable camaraderie. Versatile and catering to various brewing methods like Espresso, Moka Pot, and South Indian Filter coffee, the Espresso Blend suits individual preferences, making it a must-try for those who cherish a touch of caramel.

Time: 8:00 am to 11:00 pm

Price: ₹1,400 for two people

Ritual Daily Coffee

Cheers to delightful coffee moments and cherished friendships during this upcoming Monsoon season! Embark on a culinary journey with the latest selection of monsoon-inspired coffee beverages. The Monsoon Menu Coffee Collection includes the Orange Latte, the Matcha Latte, the Cinnamon Latte, Double Shot Espresso with Steamed Milk, and Hot Chocolate.

Time: 8 am onwards

Price: ₹950 for two people

