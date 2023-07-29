Friendship Day 2023: 9 Indian Destinations To Create Unforgettable Memories With Your Friends

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2023
Ladakh is the perfect place to visit this friendship day. From Monasteries to Lakes, experience it all
Pondicherry is one of the first name that pops up while planning a friends trip. The former French Quarter colony is known for the beautiful heritage French Towns and clean beaches
Rishikesh, a town known for its divine connection and thrill. You can plan a trip to the holy town with your gal pals and make sure to have an adventure of a lifetime
Thrillopia
Udaipur-the city of lakes is a place for women who love royalty, architecture and history. The Raujput city is ideal for you to explore with your besties
Rajasthan Tourism
Get ready to fulfill that 'DIl Chahta Hai' dream fulfilled! Visit Goa with your friends and experience the thrilling water adventure sports
Hampi, the town that takes you back in time with ruins of ancient temples, majestic structures, and offers a sense of peace that is hard to put into words
Karnatka Tourism
Karntaka's Coorg known for its picturesque waterfalls, landscapes, ancient forts, and national parks will make sure you get the most if it all in one trip
Karnataka Tourism
Meghalaya, the North Eastern state known for its hill stations, waterfall and the beautiful Umiam Lake, and Marai Cave will definitely take your breathe away
Tripoventure
Radhnagar beach , Havelock island situated in Andaman and Nicobar Islands is among the top 10 cleanest beaches in the world. Make sure to enjoy activities such as snorkeling, water sports, scuba diving, and kayak tours
Thrillopia
