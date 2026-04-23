France Lifts Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Passengers Travelling Through French International Airports; All You Need To Know | Canva

In a major relief for Indian travellers, Emmanuel Macron’s recent promise during his India visit has now translated into action, making international travel via France smoother and more accessible.

As per a new decree published in France’s Official Gazette on April 9, 2026, Indian nationals will no longer require an airport transit visa while passing through French international airports. The rule officially came into effect from April 10, 2026.

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What Has Changed?

Previously, Indian passport holders needed a transit visa even if they were not exiting the airport during layovers in France. With the revised regulation, travellers can now transit through French airports without this additional documentation, provided they remain within the international transit zone and are travelling onward to a third country.

This move is expected to significantly simplify travel plans, especially for those flying to Europe, the UK, North America or other global destinations with layovers in France.

Who Benefits From This?

The exemption applies to Indian citizens holding an ordinary passport who are transiting through a French airport en route to another country. Travellers must remain within the international transit area during their layover and must have confirmed onward tickets for their next destination.

The decision reflects France’s efforts to strengthen travel ties with India and make mobility easier for Indian passengers. It also reduces both cost and paperwork, making French airports a more attractive transit hub for Indian flyers. For frequent travellers and students especially, this change is likely to bring added convenience and flexibility when choosing flight routes via cities like Paris.