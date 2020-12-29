FPJ Exclusive: Tarun Tahiliani opens up about how iconic French designer Pierre Cardin inspired him to get into fashion

In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Tahiliani said, "I owe my getting into fashion to Pierre Cardin".

"I was a young man living in Bombay and I was selling oilfield equipment at the time. We were quite broke and Pierre Cardin came to Bombay to do a big show at the Taj. My wife Sal went to see if she could be an usherette or help and she was asked to come to the costing. She was then picked to model along with the four-five French models. And that's how I ended up seeing my first ever fashion show, " he revealed.

"I had always drawn and sketched. I came out and I sketched for a day and a night... I then knew that this is what I wanted to do," Tarun Tahiliani added.

Further opening up about how the show changed his path, the designer said, "So, Pierre Cardin, as I told him many years later when I met him in Mumbai, probably 15-20 years back, I said 'it's all because of you'. Because if I had not seen the show, who knows if my path could've gone on because at that time there was no real fashion in India. It was just a textile industry."

"He was absolutely the vanguard," the founder of Tahiliani Design studio said.

Pulling out a rare gem from his archive, which features the legendary French designer and actress Simi Garewel, Taihliani said, "This photograph represents a golden era, the elegant Pierre Cardin is with my dear friend, Simi Garewel - who now wears white. But, looks exquisite like a mermaid that has stepped out of the Adriatic Sea."