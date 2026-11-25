How To Look Stylish Without Spending A Fortune; Designer Rohit Verma Shares His Fashion Mantra, Says 'Style Comes From Within' |

What comes to your mind when you think of fashion? Expensive designer outfits, stylish accessories, cosmetics and jewellery that make you look classy? But what if looking fashionable does not necessarily require spending a fortune? Fashion is not just about what you wear but also about how you carry yourself.

Fashion is often associated with expensive designer labels, luxury brands and celebrity wardrobes. However, fashion designer Rohit K Verma, also known as Rohit Verma, believes that looking stylish does not necessarily require spending a fortune. According to him, personal style is all about confidence, comfort and understanding one's personality.

Rohit Verma at Mahesh Thakur Book Launch Event |

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal at actor-author Mahesh Thakur's book launch, Verma shared his fashion philosophy and offered advice to people who want to look fashionable without burning a hole in their pockets.

Rohit Verma On Affordable Fashion: 'Confidence Is The Key To Personal Style'

Speaking about fashion and personal style, the costume designer, who has also worked on the film Fashion, says, "Style is hidden within you. Even if you wear a simple shirt with Rs 100 or Rs 200 denim jeans, how you carry it and your confidence matter. That's called styling. That defines your personality."

Verma believes that people should understand what makes them comfortable rather than blindly follow fashion trends. He also observed that celebrities have become increasingly experimental with their fashion choices over the years.

"They have become more experimental day by day. They are believing in designers and are exploring everything," says Verma.

The Designer On His Fashion Journey And Upcoming Plans

Speaking about his journey, the designer revealed that his passion for fashion began during childhood, when he knew he wanted to pursue it as a career. He also shared that his store is approaching its first anniversary and that he will complete 25 years in the fashion industry next year. To mark the milestone, Verma is planning a grand gala show featuring Bollywood celebrities and a surprise showstopper.

Rohit Verma who is known for dramatic, richly coloured Indian couture, bridal wear, red-carpet gowns, worked as a costume designer on Madhur Bhandarkar's acclaimed 2008 film Fashion and also appeared on screen as Viren. He also worked on films including Main Rony Aur Jony (2007) and Fashion (2008), and appeared on Bigg Boss.

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Verma, who describes himself as bold and flamboyant, also spoke about his spiritual side. The designer revealed that he is a devoted follower of Lord Krishna and enjoys reading religious texts, including the Bhagavad Gita, the holy Quran and the Bible.

Sharing his message for fashion enthusiasts, the designer encouraged people to trust their instincts and choose what makes them happy rather than chasing every passing trend. For him, true fashion is not about the price tag but the confidence with which a person carries an outfit.

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