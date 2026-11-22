From Script To Storybook: Mahesh Thakur's 2012 Idea Becomes His First Fantasy Novel | FPJ Exclusive |

In the 21st century, with technology shaping so much of our lives, reading has steadily declined. People now prefer scrolling through social media to get information in a matter of minutes rather than sitting quietly and turning the pages of a book. Physical libraries are increasingly making way for e-libraries, while school bags that were once filled with books now hold smartphones. Yet, some people continue to pursue their passion for writing and believe that there is a reader in everyone. Actor and author Mahesh Thakur is one of them.

Thakur has been nurturing a story since 2012. What initially began as a screenplay for a feature film eventually took a different shape. The actor recently launched his first fantasy novel, The Oath of the Unhuan, at a book launch event in Bandra, Mumbai, on Saturday, November 21. The event witnessed the presence of several members of the entertainment industry, including actor Rushad Rana, fashion designer Rohit K. Verma, Ridhima Tiwari and actress Kunika Sadanand, among others, who joined Thakur in celebrating his literary venture. Presented by DHI Global Medical Group, the book marks Thakur's entry into the fantasy fiction genre.

In an exclusive conversation with FPJ, Thakur says, "I had made a script for a feature film, and then I scrapped it. Thinking it's a better take to make it into a book, because a feature film couldn't do justice at that level. The story is so vast."

Clarifying whether this is his literary debut, Thakur says, "It is my first novel, but not my first book. The first book I wrote was a book of quotes on spirituality."

A hidden tribe, a secret child and a world of mythology

The Oath of the Unhuan is the first instalment in a planned trilogy. The second book is expected to be launched in January at the Delhi World Book Fair, followed by the third instalment. His earlier collection of spiritual quotes is already available on Amazon.

Set in the Himalayas, the novel introduces readers to a hidden tribe called the Pehuans, who have managed to harness the powers of the earth, wind, fire and water for their development. Thakur describes them as "a very positive tribe."

At the heart of the narrative is a secret child born to a Pehuan mother and a human father. Known as the Unhuan, the child lives unnoticed in the Pehuan lands. However, the story also introduces an antagonist who is a fallen member of the Pehuan tribe.

According to Thakur, the novel creates an independent mythological universe rather than drawing directly from established traditions. "It doesn't belong to the Hindu mythology or the Nordic mythology or even the Christian mythology," he says.

With more than 22 characters, the story explores multiple narratives, with each character having a distinct backstory.

Making books interactive: A new way to engage young readers



One of the distinctive features of the novel is its interactive format. Each of the first three chapters comes with a QR code that readers can scan to access audio-visual content accompanying the story. Together, the three chapters offer approximately 45 minutes of content, with each lasting around 15 minutes. "It's never been done before," Thakur says.

Explaining the idea behind this format, he says he wanted to make the book appealing to younger audiences who are more accustomed to consuming content on platforms such as Instagram and YouTube.

His intention is to use the audio-visual experience as an introduction to the fictional world, encouraging readers to turn the pages and discover what happens next.

He also believes the format could make the book an interesting gift for parents looking to encourage their children to develop a reading habit.

From facing the camera to creating an entire world



While Thakur is familiar with the demands of acting, writing a novel presented an entirely different set of challenges.

He explains that filmmaking is a collaborative process in which an actor works alongside a director, writer and editor. Each professional contributes to shaping the final performance and narrative. Writing, however, places the responsibility entirely on the author.

"In writing, there's no one to be on top of you. So there's more responsibility," he says. "You are responsible completely for the movement of the story, for the characterisation, for the emotional arc. It's all on your shoulders."

Thakur describes the experience as being a one-man army, with every aspect of storytelling depending on the writer.

He adds that writing a novel requires more than just a good story. An author must be proficient in the language, understand the emotional progression of characters, imagine how dialogues would be delivered and create an atmosphere through descriptions.

He also credits his editor for guiding him through the process. "I said, 'Please guide me if I'm going wrong anywhere.' She told me when a chapter's emotional arc was less, and I reworked it. They're baby steps to becoming an author," he says.

'Books don't get discovered': The challenge of finding readers



Beyond writing and publishing the novel, Thakur believes that getting books noticed is one of the biggest challenges authors face today.

"Movies get discovered. Television shows get discovered. Books don't get discovered," says Mahesh, pointing to the lakhs of titles available in the market.

Mahesh's appeal to readers is straightforward: finish the book, share their experience and recommend it if they enjoy it. "If you like the book, speak about it, that's all," he says. He also encourages readers to leave reviews, explaining that they help others decide whether to pick up the book.

When asked whether the novel draws inspiration from Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, he says he has not seen the film and encourages readers to approach his work independently rather than compare it to familiar characters or cinematic universes.

"Read the book for what it is," he says. "It's a different world altogether."

For audiences who have followed his journey as an actor, Thakur hopes his debut fantasy novel will offer another reason to connect with his storytelling.

For Thakur, the shift from screen to page is a leap of faith. "If they've loved my work as an actor, I'm sure they're going to love this work of mine," he says, and the Unhuan's journey is only just beginning.

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