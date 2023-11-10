FPJ Exclusive: Award-Winning Restaurants Mutuswami and Rasoi Kitchen To Open New Outlets In Khar

Award-winning south Indian restaurant Mutuswami gets a new address in Khar. The casual dining establishment, offers a sophisticated ambiance complemented by a meticulously crafted menu that celebrates the essence of traditional South Indian cuisine with a contemporary twist.

The outlet promises a gastronomic journey through South India's diverse regional flavours, presented with a touch of innovation and finesse. The restaurant's name, Mutuswami, pays homage to the culinary legacy of South India. It reflects the commitment to preserving the rich traditions of South Indian cuisine, ensuring that every bite is an ode to the flavours and techniques that have been cherished for generations.

Expect traditional South Indian-inspired menu featuring Steam Idli, Medu Vada, Paper Dosa, Masala Dosa, and Mysore Dosa along with delicacies like Mutuswami Pav Bhaji, Misal Pav, Masala Pav and Filter coffee.

The next outlet, Rasoi Kitchen and Bar will serve some of the best North Indian and oriental cuisines. The all-day dining restaurant offers a vibrant and refined setting along with an array of global culinary delights, including an assortment of international cuisines, providing something for every taste and preference.

The menu consists of delectable signature dishes like Rajma aur Tamtar mullitwani soup, Murg alni Pani soup, Zaitoon Paneer tikka, Noor E Elacchi, Multani murg tikka and Murg Smoke Chilli Kebab along with dishes like Paneer khurchan, Tirangi kofte, Murg Dum Makhni and Kung Pao Chicken.

Helmed by Ramee Group of Hotels, Mutuswami, and Rasoi Kitchen will open for guests from November 11 at Ramee Techome in Khar.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)