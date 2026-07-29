FPJ 98th Anniversary: ‘The Vision Is To Make Maharashtra A Leading Centre Of Higher Education,’ Says

As Maharashtra accelerates the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the state's higher education landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. From flexible learning pathways and AI-driven curricula to research, innovation and industry collaboration, the government is working to equip students with future-ready skills.

Chandrakant Dada Patil, Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra, discusses the reforms shaping universities and colleges, the focus on employability, faculty development, academic excellence and his long-term vision.

Excerpts from the interview:

As Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister, what are your key priorities?

Higher education has a direct role in shaping the social and economic progress of Maharashtra. The State Government’s priority is to create a higher education system that gives students quality learning, modern skills, research exposure and a clear connection with employment.

The most important priority is the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. Maharashtra has already started implementing the four year undergraduate degree structure, Academic Bank of Credits, Multiple Entry and Exit, major and minor subject combinations, multidisciplinary education and skill based courses across universities and colleges. The aim is to move degree education closer to the needs of students and the requirements of the economy. Along with conventional subjects, students are being introduced to areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Robotics and Internet of Things.

The department is also working on research, innovation, startup support, industry linked learning, digital education, teacher training and institutional preparedness for the new NAAC assessment system. Maharashtra has the scale, academic base and industry presence to become a national reference point in higher and technical education.

What reforms are being undertaken in teaching, research and administration?

The National Education Policy 2020 has brought a major shift in how universities and colleges plan academic programmes. Maharashtra has begun implementation in a structured manner through universities, autonomous colleges, affiliated colleges and technical institutions. The four year undergraduate programme, Academic Bank of Credits, Multiple Entry and Exit, major and minor system and multidisciplinary education are now central to academic planning. These changes give students more academic options and allow institutions to design courses that are more relevant to present requirements.

In teaching, the department is giving importance to Outcome Based Education, digital learning, updated teaching methods and continuous faculty training. The Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy is working with teachers on modern pedagogy, digital education, research methods, multidisciplinary teaching and assessment practices.

In research, the introduction of Honours with Research, industry linked research, incubation centres and startup support is expected to bring students closer to problem solving and applied knowledge.

The department is guiding institutions to prepare for the new NAAC quality assessment system. The objective is not limited to better accreditation outcomes. The larger purpose is to build institutions that function with academic discipline, quality data, accountability and global academic standards.

How far has Maharashtra progressed in NEP 2020 implementation, and what impact do you expect on students and institutions?

Maharashtra began phased implementation of NEP 2020 from Academic Year 2023 24. The State Steering Committee and expert committees have provided academic guidance for the new structure.

Students now have the opportunity to select subjects according to their academic interest and career direction. The introduction of multidisciplinary learning, Academic Bank of Credits, Multiple Entry and Exit, skill based courses and research oriented learning has created wider academic pathways. A student can now combine a major subject with a minor from another discipline. A student from commerce can take up data related learning. A student from humanities can study digital tools. A science or engineering student can take electives in entrepreneurship, ethics, intellectual property or business applications.

For institutions, NEP 2020 requires better course planning, faculty preparation, academic data management, student counselling and industry engagement.

Delays in examinations, admissions, results and paper leaks remain a concern. What steps are being taken for a more disciplined academic calendar?

The time of students must be respected. Admissions, examinations and declaration of results must follow a predictable academic calendar. The department is maintaining regular coordination with universities to ensure that academic schedules are followed more carefully. Greater use of digital systems is being encouraged in admissions, examinations, record management and result related processes. Where policy level decisions are required to protect the academic year of students, the Government is taking them from time to time. The purpose is to give students a system that is timely, transparent and dependable. A disciplined academic calendar is not only an administrative issue but also affects the students. It affects internships, further education, competitive examinations, placements and the confidence of families. Therefore, timely academic delivery will remain a clear priority.

What is the Government’s approach to recruitment and faculty development?

Recruitment processes are being taken forward wherever required, and institutions are being guided to complete necessary administrative requirements. At the same time, the department believes that filling posts alone is not sufficient. Teachers must also be prepared for the new academic structure. Through the Maharashtra State Faculty Development Academy, teachers are being trained in Outcome Based Education, multidisciplinary teaching, digital learning, research methods, project based learning and new assessment practices.

Industry needs employable and skill based graduates. How is the department reducing the gap between curriculum and employment?

Higher education must remain connected with the world of work. Maharashtra is aligning academic programmes with areas where industry demand is growing, including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Robotics and Internet of Things.

The Professor of Practice initiative is an important step in this direction. Experienced professionals from industry can directly engage with students and institutions. Their experience helps bring current industry problems, live projects and professional expectations into the classroom. Project based learning, internships, industry training and work linked assignments are being encouraged so that students gain practical exposure during their course itself. The Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme also supports this approach by combining academic learning with workplace experience.

There has been a decline in applications for vocational courses this year. How can vocational education be made more attractive?

Vocational education must be presented as a respected and useful academic route.

The focus is on skill based courses, industry partnerships, better laboratories, digital training and employment-linked programmes. Students and parents must see vocational education as a pathway that can lead to stable work, entrepreneurship and further learning. There is also a need to connect vocational education with new technologies. Courses must reflect the requirements of manufacturing, automation, repair services, electronics, electric mobility, construction, digital systems and other growing sectors. Skill education is not a second option. It is a serious route to livelihood, career growth and enterprise.

Research, innovation and startups are now major indicators of university quality. What steps are being taken in this area?

Under NEP 2020, the four year undergraduate programme includes Honours and Honours with Research. This gives students an opportunity to engage with research at an earlier stage. Students are being encouraged to work with research institutions, industry departments and incubation centres. The purpose is to connect academic learning with real problems. Research should not remain limited to formal degrees. It should become part of the academic culture of universities and colleges. Industry linked research, startup support and incubation activity are being encouraged so that student ideas can move towards products, services, patents and practical solutions. Maharashtra has a strong industrial base, a large network of universities and a growing startup culture. The Government’s aim is to bring these strengths together so that the state becomes an important centre for research and innovation.

What is your long term vision for Maharashtra’s higher education sector?

The vision is to make Maharashtra a leading centre of higher education in India and at the global level. Every student should have access to quality education, modern skills, research opportunities and an academic environment that supports employment and enterprise. The next phase of work will be defined by NEP 2020 implementation, academic quality, research, industry connection, digital education, opportunities for women, inclusion of rural students and preparation of universities for global standards. The Government wants institutions that can give students confidence, knowledge, discipline and direction. A student from a rural area should have access to new academic opportunities. A girl student should not be stopped from professional education because of financial difficulty. A student in a university should have exposure to research, technology and industry.