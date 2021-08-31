Four effective ways to reverse PCOS and hormonal imbalances

Hormonal balance is essential for multiple functions in the human body. From your hair to skin quality, the ability to lose weight, and the onset of lifestyle diseases, hormones play a huge role in determining our overall quality of health. You will be surprised to know that hormones are responsible for your mood swings, hunger pangs, sugar cravings, quality of sleep, osteoporosis, thyroid, PCOS, irritability, and much more. Emotional, physical, and mental health are all affected by our hormonal imbalance.

An increasing number of women in their reproductive age suffer from a hormonal disorder called polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). According to the latest statistics in India, one in every five young women has PCOS. If not monitored in time, the condition can have serious health impacts. PCOS is definitely a lifestyle disorder. One should try to prevent or reverse it as the disease can lead to many long-term health problems, like diabetes, heart diseases, infertility, thyroid, gynaecological cancers, hypertension, depression, and gestational diabetes.

The only way to reverse PCOS or any other hormonal imbalances is by focusing on four important pillars of holistic healing.

1. Food and Nutrition: our food and diet directly affect our hormones and are prime risk factors for developing hormonal imbalances and lifestyle diseases. Eating less sugar and processed foods while more natural plant foods filled with fibre and antioxidants is ideal for reversing PCOS. Five specific foods that can help in the reversal of PCOS are:

Coriander Seeds: Overnight, soak two spoons of coriander seeds in a glass of water. Strain it and drink just the water first thing in the morning.

Guava Leaves: Take three guava leaves and boil them in one glass of water until it reduces to half. Strain it and drink the water. This is super effective for regularising periods, reversing PCOS, and even weight loss.

Cinnamon: Add a pinch of cinnamon with other herbs like ginger, cumin seeds, mint, and tulsi leaves before boiling and have that concoction one to two times a day.

Seeds: Highly packed in Omega-3, seeds like chia and pumpkin seeds are very effective in reducing inflammation and improving hormonal balance.

Raw Papaya: Add grated raw papaya as a salad before meals or have raw papaya soup. Adding raw papaya to your diet can be a simple yet effective way to ensure hormonal balance.

2. Physical Activities: A simple and consistent effort of regularly walking a minimum of 10,000 steps a day can go a long way in ensuring hormonal balance and reversing PCOS. Include exercise in your daily routine, and you will see that your hormones will be balanced naturally.

3. Sleep: Lack of sleep for even one day can result in hormonal imbalance. Make sure you get quality sleep every day to ensure hormonal balance in the body. Leptin or satiety hormone is suppressed because of lack of sleep. This is the reason you feel too many hunger pangs on the day you haven't slept well. Ghrelin, or hunger hormone, also increases when you don't sleep well.

4. Emotional health: Avoiding stress is so important to ensure hormonal balance. Elevated levels of stress for long periods of time can be harmful to your hormones and overall health. Hence one should practice meditation, yoga, or mindfulness to ensure that we stay more in the present moment. Another simple technique to avoid stress and anxiety is left nostril breathing. Try and practice this 30-40 times before sleeping.

The first step to reversing a disease or creating good health is the proper awareness and education. If all of us can take care of these four pillars of holistic health daily, then as a community, we all can reverse lifestyle issues like PCOS and stay healthy and happy.

(Karan Kakkad is a Disease Reversal expert based in India. He is the Founder & CEO of Reverse Factor. To know more call 8100550660 or visit www.reversefactor.in)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:38 AM IST