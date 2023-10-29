Foreign Tourists Can Now Easily Travel To Restricted & Protected Areas In These Three North-Eastern States

Arunachal Pradesh | Canva

North-Eastern states are mesmerisingly beautiful and worth visiting for every tourist, be it Indians or foreigners. Who wouldn't want to visit these states for rejuvenation and feel themselves close to nature?

Here is good news for all foreign tourists as they can now easily travel to Restricted And Protected Areas in three North-Eastern States- Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland. Earlier, Restricted Area Permits (RAP) and Protected Area Permits (PAP) were extremely difficult to obtain for foreigners visiting these states. Foreigners had to get Restricted Area Permits from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Foreigners' Regional Registration Offices and Immigration Offices at Airports at New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata and Chief Immigration Officer, Chennai apart from All Indian Missions overseas and so on. But now, these restrictions have been eased for tourists.

Nagaland | Canva

Pasighat-Jengging-Yingkiong, Bhalukpong-Bomdila-Tawang, Roing-Mayodia-Anini, and Tezu-Hayuliang are the PAP areas in Arunachal Pradesh whereas Protect Areas in the state are Itanagar, Ziro, Along, Pasighat, Miao, Namdapha and Sujesa (Puki) Bhalukpong.

As per PTI report, Union Ministry of Tourism's Regional Director in North East Anil Oraw said on Sunday, October 29, "Now any foreign traveller can visit these states through organised tours which have to be handled by a local tour operator based in that particular state and the local tour operators will have to do all the facilitation and there is very little rejection of foreign tourists in these states but they have to apply a bit early."

This initiative has been taken to provide more employment opportunities to people of these areas and boost tourism. It will bring into the limelight the vibrant villages like the Kibithu village in Arunachal Pradesh where the rays of the sun first hit in the country.

Mizoram | Canva

Mizoram is famous for lush greenery, dense forests, culture, tribal people, national parks and scenic hill stations. The place provides escapism from modern city life and helps to relax & rejuvenate in the natural landscape.

Nagaland is popularly known as the 'Land Of Festivals & Every Tribal Festival.' One is the 'Hornbill Festival.'

Arunachal Pradesh with thick evergreen forests and 5 major rivers is an ideal destination for adventure lovers as they can enjoy trekking, boating and rafting.