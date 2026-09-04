Foodie Guide To Mumbai This Weekend: From Wine Dinners To Late-Night Ice Cream, Here’s Where To Go

If your idea of a good weekend involves trying something new rather than ordering the usual comfort meal, Mumbai has plenty on the menu. This weekend brings wine-paired dinners, late-night ice cream, an Italian-style market, Pan-Asian flavours from Delhi and an unlimited buffet. Here are five food experiences worth adding to your plans.

Wine Dinner at ORYN

ORYN at Fairmont Mumbai is bringing together Chinese flavours and Spanish wines for a four-course dinner. Curated by Salim Isler, DipWSET, in collaboration with Brindco Wines, the evening pairs Sichuan and Cantonese dishes with wines from Spain. It is designed as a leisurely dining experience where the food and pours take equal billing.

When: September 5

Where: ORYN, Fairmont, Vile Parle

Cost: ₹6,766

Pan-Asian Culinary Takeover at Sampan

Sampan at Novotel Mumbai Juhu is hosting a limited-period collaboration with Honk at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity. Chef Buddhi will bring Honk’s contemporary Pan-Asian cooking to Mumbai through a specially designed menu of signature dishes and inventive flavours. It is a chance to sample the Delhi restaurant’s culinary style while dining by the Mumbai coast.

When: September 5–13

Where: Sampan, Novotel Mumbai Juhu

Cost: ₹2,950 for adults; ₹1,475 for kids

Late Night Scoops

For those who would happily choose dessert over dinner, Late Night Scoops brings LICK and Pardon Our French together for an ice cream-focused evening. Chefs Pooja Dhingra, Vinesh Johny and Prathana Narang are creating special flavours exclusively for the takeover. Expect scoops, music and a relaxed late-night atmosphere at Fort.

When: September 5, 7 PM onwards

Where: Pardon Our French, Fort

Cost: ₹500 onwards

Marketino at CinCin

CinCin is bringing back Marketino, its Italian-inspired marketplace, for an afternoon built around food, drinks, art and entertainment. The Bandra edition will feature artisanal cheese from Eliftheria, a bread stall and an in-house wine tasting. You can also personalise foldable fans at the painting stall, watch a live illustrator at work and enjoy a live band, with a Malfy Gin cart adding to the Italian mood.

When: September 6, 12 PM–4 PM

Where: CinCin, Bandra

Cost: Free entry

Unlimited Pan-Asian Lunch at China Bistro

If quantity is what you are after, China Bistro’s unlimited lunch buffet at Atria Mall has plenty to explore. The spread includes handcrafted dim sums, Asian mains, noodles, rice dishes, desserts and more, making it an easy pick for a leisurely weekend lunch with plenty of variety.

When: From September 5 onwards

Where: China Bistro, Atria Mall, Worli, Mumbai

Cost: ₹1,192 onwards

Whether you want a sit-down wine dinner, a dessert-fuelled night out or an easygoing buffet, Mumbai’s food calendar has something for every kind of weekend appetite.