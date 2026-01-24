Food Trotter: Where To Binge In Worli & Lower Parel Right Now

Epitome, Lower Parel

Epitome located at Mathuradas Mill Compound, reopens its gates with its dramatic interiors, pulsating live events, and a daring new food and cocktail program. Chef Akshay Kale ensures every dish celebrates seasonal produce, layered textures, and vibrant contrasts. Expect to find creations like the Cream Cheese Avo Tartare on Kataifi Nest - silky avocado layered atop crunchy kataifi; the Truffle Mushroom Baklava with Parmesan Emulsion - a playful savory take on a Turkish delight; and the Tokyo Caesar with Tenuki & Crispy Nori - an umami-rich Japanese interpretation of the classic salad, the dramatic Dubai Bling Bling - a theatrical tableside dessert with pistachio cream, kunafa, chocolate, and gold leaf that perfectly captures Epitome’s flair for the extravagant.

Luna et Sol, Lower Parel

Luna et Sol at Lodha World Crest, introduces a Destination Lunch experience enthused by the Swiss Alps replete with chalet-inspired interiors. Sparked by the sensitivity of a laidback noon in the mountains, the lunch experience is indulgent, relaxed created with finesse. Signature offerings include the bold and comforting Spicy Rigatoni, the timeless simplicity of Aglio e Olio, and the creamy, nostalgic Vegetable Stroganoff. Classic European favourites such as the slow-layered Lasagna and delicate Armellino Ravioli add depth and indulgence, creating a lunch that is both soulful and satisfying. Lunch here is positioned as a pause between moments. It celebrates the rare luxury of lingering over food and allowing stories to unfold naturally.

Nara Thai, Worli

Nara Thai unveils The Golden Table, a festive menu that brings Thailand’s celebratory spirit to the forefront through vibrant flavours, flame-grilled dishes, and plates designed for sharing. Slow marinades, aromatic herbs, and open-fire cooking with a selection of flame-kissed appetisers include new Thai-inspired vegetarian plates like Pak Yang Platter, Corn on the Cob brushed with lemongrass butter and Thai spice. Non-vegetarians can go for Gai Yang – grilled chicken marinated with lemongrass and coriander root, Goong Yang – smoky black tiger prawns infused with coconut milk and Thai spices or Whole Grilled Lobster finished with a spicy Thai herb. Thai Purple Sweet Potato Ice Cream with Black Sticky Rice Sponge is fit for a sweet ending. Complementing the menu is a selection of fine wines, Thai-inspired cocktails, and premium spirits for a crafted, sensory, and celebratory feel .

Eve, Worli

Helmed by Chef Sanket More, the ingredient-forward and innovative menu at this chic and stylish restaurant caters to the buzzing corporate world, young professionals and South Bombay elitists. With Bar Nibbles, Stone Oven Pizzas, Burgers, Dimsum, Sushi, Risottos, Biryanis, it has every tastebud covered. Among signature cocktails, Mezcal and Tequila lovers don’t miss The Magic Portion and The Tipsy Guy. The creamy coconut milk of Panang Curry flirts with the tastebuds. Dig into Mock meat Irani kheema with brioche pav or Chipotle Quesadilla, Nasi Goreng, kaffir lime-infused Malay Curry or Zucchini Musallam. Millionaire Brownie or Gianduja Mousse are the ideal desserts to wrap up a sumptuous meal.

Badmaash, Lower Parel

Badmaash at Kamala Mills, brings street food, Indian specialties in a progressive Indian cuisine curation with a refreshing bar menu. The Stir-fried Mushroom Milagu with Shimeji Crisps, curry leaf dust, spiced red radish and crushed peppercorns is unmissable. The menu features tempting small plates like Chilli Garlic Paneer Tikka, Chicken Khurchan Bruschetta, Andhra Chilli Chicken, Raan Pita Pockets, Tawa Paneer Crostini, Karare Bhutte Ke Kabab, Tiger Prawn Sukha. Mains include Kolambi Rassa, Badmaash Paneer Khatta Pyaaz, Corgi Pandi Curry, Chicken Ghee Roast, paired with options like Malabar Parata, Chilli Cheese Kulcha, and Sumac and Truffle oil naan. Desserts have a mischievous spin like Masala Chai Tiramisu, Salted Caramel Kulfi Falooda, and Pumpkin Seeds & Saffron Shrikand. Must-try Pushpa 3 the Cocktail for its high-handed serving style – exclusively at the bar and high tables as Pushpa jhugega nahi!

Dobaraa, Lower Parel

Dobaraa is a gastropub nestled in the Phoenix Palladium Mall with the exceptional concept of employing hearing and speech-impaired staff. The menu consists of multi-cuisine offerings like Italian, Mexican, Indian, and bar bites. Black and white ravioli of activated charcoal dough is worth a try. So are the Turkish Pide and Dobaraa Burrito Bowl. Paneer Makhni Poutine offers a desi pinch to the classic Canadian poutine. Sizzler fans have a good choice from Asian, Continental to India style including seafood sizzler. Goa Prawn Curry, Biryani, Kurma and Doaba Dal are relish-worthy. Wind up with Berry Cheesecake or Gajar Halwa with ice cream.