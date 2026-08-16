Food Trotter: Matcha Lovers, These Mumbai Cafés Are Serving Drinks You Need To Try

Busting the bitterness and loamy flavour myth of matcha are cafes that serve matcha beverages crafted with care, warmth and panache. Fall in love with beverages incorporated with natural sweetness and smooth, velvety textures into matcha’s earthy palate.

Tokyo Matcha Bar & Café – Bandra

As the name suggests, this place best for matcha beverages, practices Japanese techniques. Ideal as a breakfast kick or a pre-exercise fuel, Banana Matcha Smoothie is a blend of frozen bananas and milk. There is Wild Berry Matcha and Sugar-free Vanilla Matcha for the health-conscious. Eat your matcha here – Matcha crepe/lava cup-kie/sundae/tres leche/cream cake.

Café Quattro – Babulnath

For a sweet punch try their Strawberry Matcha stratified with house strawberry compote at the base, cold milk and a bright matcha shot on top to fashion a refined elixir. Get wired on fizzy, antioxidant boost in Passion Fruit Tonic Matcha – just right with zesty passion fruit and matcha shaken with tonic. Stylishly presented and naturally sweet, this will surely tick your drinks criterion. Coconut Water Matcha Latte, the light, hydrating coconut water blended with matcha and a touch of lime is a tropical refresher.

Zane’s Café – Lower Parel

You can surely find what suits your palate here. Zane’s Café serves 14 varieties of matcha drinks. The sell-out is the unique pairing of Pallonji’s Ice Cream Soda with matcha powder, called Matcha Pallonji’s which is refreshing and fizzy. Among the rest are Golden Glow Matcha Latte featuring turmeric-infused milk, and Matcha & OJ with freshly cold-pressed malta orange juice. Sweet lovers can opt for the Blueberry Matcha Latte incorporating a house-made blueberry compote, and the nutrient-rich Green Glow Matcha Smoothie blending ceremonial matcha with banana, spinach, yogurt, milk, and honey.

Mokai – Bandra

Inspired by the zen gardens of Uji in Japan, Mokai is India’s first floating matcha bar with flowing water and ceremonial rituals. Triple Matcha / Iced Float Matcha – layered traditional Uji matcha creations have die-hard fans. Yakult Iced Matcha comes as a throbbing treat for your gut with a glassful of matcha and probiotic Yakult served over ice. Mochi Matcha is served with strawberry mochi. Soothing combination of taro flavor, boba pearls, and earthy green tea in Taro Boba Matcha is unmissable.

Drnk – Bandra & Andheri

A vibrant place matched with colourful, Instagram able matcha drinks. Get playful with their signature drink Hot Girl Matcha hides the grassy flavour of the green tea under its sweetness and creamy texture for the nonconformist unlike Kyoto Cloud Matcha whose authentic flavour profile is intended for staunch matcha drinkers. Try Strawberry Matcha and Habibi Matcha with pistachio.

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GOT Tea – Ghatkopar, Mahakali and Oshiwara

Savour Mango Matcha – a creative synthesis of herbaceous matcha and sweet mango puree, stratified with milk. To enjoy decadent, tiramisu-kinda creamy texture loaded with full-bodied matcha richness, settle for Matchamisu. Besides jade nectar Vanilla Bean Matcha, Matcha Lemonade offers a crisp, bracing umami balance with citrusy notes.

Others: Noa by Nutcracker is known for Matcha affogato and Marbled Matcha. Greenr Café serves a plant-based menu with Iced Caramel Matcha Latte and Matcha Vanilla Latte. Dirty Matcha Lemonade and Matcha Frappe can be savoured at Ritual Daily Coffee. Iced Vanilla Matcha and Coconut Matcha are available at Every Morning Cartel. Smooth and creamy Iced Matcha Latte of oat milk and a hint of vanilla is superb at Cravin’ by Andy. EL&N London’s subtle, floral Matcha Rose Iced Latte is a palate and eye-pleasing drink topped with rose petals.