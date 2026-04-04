Food Trotter: From Thalis To Khichdis, Mumbai’s Comfort Food Gets A Gourmet Makeover

Munch Box Thali

Chef Payal Thakkar’s recently launched 85-seater thali place in Borivali combines comfort with a premium experience. It puts forth a lavish spread with dal baati choorma, dhokla, dahi bhalla, farsans, a range of shaak, and sweet dishes of jalebi-rabdi, fruit custard, mohanthal and a lot more delights. Slow cooked to the perfect consistency, the rice and lentils come together in a soft, luscious blend that feels both hearty and soothing. A generous touch of ghee brings out a beautiful aroma, while gentle spices add just the right depth without taking away from its classic, homely flavour. It delivers a rich, flavourful experience that stays with you long after the meal. Kadhi, papad and pickles for company with aamras flowing freely alongside, it feels truly blissful.

Khichdi Samrat

Palak khichdi |

No frills or flounces but just a wide range of khichdis to dig into. This Girgaon eatery is known for its variety along with the regular vegetables, rice and lentils packed with spice-laden flavours. It’s a khichdi lover’s haven - Palak lasuni dal, Palak corn, Kathiawadi, Handi, Vrindavan Special, Makai paneer. Add a smattering of dried fruits to lend a sweet-savoury note and you get Dry fruit khichdi. They even serve fusion dishes a la Cheese/veg cheese and Veg Schezwan khichdis.

The Silver Train

Located in Gourmet Village Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, the upscale restaurant by Chef Anuradha Joshi Medhora, serves a plethora of pick-your-own gastronomic nosh with bespoke helping in its thali format and a la carte menu. Individually curated dishes, sustainably portioned (you can request for half, quarter or bite-sized portions) as per your appetite, is one of the USPs here. Depending upon your preference, khichdi forms part of the thali – healthy, bursting with flavours, and delicious lentil-veggies laced with clarified butter and fragrant spices coupled with historical details of aristocracy, forms the focus. Whether you are looking for something wholesome or just craving a warm, comforting bowl, every preparation smack of royal kitchens, with décor and service to match.

Rasmanthan

The thali restaurant in Andheri serves a flavoursome masala khichdi-kadhi combo. Sona Masoori rice with lentils, and vegetables which include carrots, beans, peas. The highlight is the tempering of spices like hing, cumin with a dash of green chillies and fresh ginger juliennes. Accompanying khichdi is their luscious kadhi – curd and gram flour-based gravy with sweet-tangy notes and aromatic cinnamon, cloves, curry leaves. Their unlimited thali incorporates scrumptious farsans, appetizing subzis and loads of seasonal delicacy, not to forget bowls full of aamras.

Malini’s Health Kitchen

Venn Pongal |

Nestled in the Vikhroli-Powai belt, this small restaurant excels in South Indian version of khichdis. Popular as Venn Pongal, it is a savoury dish where rice, mungdal, fresh ginger, peppercorns, coarsely ground cumin seeds come together with curry leaves and home-made ghee adding to its deliciousness. Malini Balakrishnan also serves Karnataka’s spicy Bissi bele baath – vegetables, Madras onion, spice blends and rice in a tangy, tamarind-based gravy. Served with chutney, pachadi and papadams, together they create a mouth-watering one-dish meal.