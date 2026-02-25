Food Trotter: A Guide To The City’s Best Dim Sum Spots

The Dimsum Room

The Dimsum Room set against the cultural vibrancy of Kala Ghoda, unfolds a delicate assortment of handcrafted dimsum and small plates. Take your pick from Cheung Fun, Xia Long Bao, Crystal, Siu Mai, Potsticker, Wontons, Peking Dumplings, Soy Butter Dumplings, Leaf Water Dumplings, Baos, Baked Dimsum. Highlights include the mild Mixed Mushroom Cheung Fung, the soothing Silken Tofu Xiao Long Bao, and Asparagus & Water Chestnut Tossed Wontons encrusted with texture and freshness. The Cantonese dimsum Pork & Shrimp Siu Mai, Prawn Hargow, and flavour-forward bites like Chicken Coriander & Celery Potstickers and Chicken & Chives Wontons, are set off with a line-up of crafted cocktails and mocktails designed to pair seamlessly with the flavours of the season.

China House, Grand Hyatt Mumbai

The specialty restaurant in Santacruz is known for its delectable oriental food. Curated by Chef Zhang and Chef Li, the menu presents an authentic Sichuan culinary journey, blending traditional flavours with refined technique. Handcrafted dimsum such as Shrimp, Crab Meat and Vegetable Dumplings, Sichuan Spicy Chicken and Shrimp Dumplings, and vegetarian specialties vie with each other to tickle the palate. The main course showcases signature highlights including Chef’s Signature Grouper in Sweet and Sour Sauce, Sichuan Style Spicy Chicken with Ginger, and Steamed Scallops with Garlic and Vermicelli. Enriching the experience are wok tossed delicacies, comforting soups, flavourful rice and noodle preparations, and traditional desserts such as Dark Chocolate Sesame Dumplings and Homemade Taro Cake.

Foo, the Asian Tapas Bar & Kitchen

Known for celebrating the flavours of the East through comforting yet contemporary interpretations, Foo, in all its outlets across Mumbai, offers an expansive menu of dim sum crafted with the finest ingredients. With its vibrant, welcoming spaces Foo continues to redefine Pan-Asian dining making it flavour-forward and immersive. You will be spoiled for choice. If Nikkei Gyoza, Chilli Duck, Spicy Seafood Peking, Charcoal Har Gow with gold dust, Truffle Lobster, Foo Pork and other dumplings tempt non-vegetarians, there’s plenty for the vegetarians too from Tofu, Jalapeno and Brie, Fortune Cottage Cheese Dumpling, Spicy Corn & Asparagus with Thai chilli, Daikon Peking, Foo Bao, to Wasabi, Truffle & Edamame dumpling and more.

Mostly Grills, The Orchid Hotel

The rooftop dining experience at Mostly Grills in Vile Parle adds an extra zing to the dumpling nosh. Dimsum here are quite popular with the discerning diners for their translucent coverings which gently but firmly hold a variety of fillings. Dig into their array from earthy Wild Mushroom wrapped in garlic-butter glaze; delicate steamed vegetables in Vegetable Crystal dimsum burst with flavours soaked in fragrant pepper garlic sauce; creamy melt-in-the-mouth Cream Cheese dimsum complemented by a vibrant sweet chilli sauce; or settle for Chicken and Chives dumplings immersed in a zesty chilli-coriander sauce. Think sky-high vibes, killer runway views, and a menu that’s as playful as it is delicious.

Koko

Koko in Lower Parel brings together the depth of traditional flavours with a contemporary, subtle refinement. Noted for its charming and inviting interiors and exquisitely prepared dishes, KOKO puts forth a reimagined gastronomy prompted by the diverse cuisines of Asia. The Prosperity Dumpling brings together plant protein, baby corn, pok choy, and water chestnut in a comforting chipotle sauce, while the indulgent Emperor’s Fortune Dumpling combines crab meat, prawn, and scallop with truffle oil and golden crisp. Each dim sum is thoughtfully presented with festive tags that reflect its symbolic meaning, adding a layer of narrative to the dining experience.